All of the No. 1 seeds (Chamberlain, Clarke, Schmidt and Reggie White) held their spots in the final voting as each was atop the balloting in the most polls for their respective teams to advance to the Final Four. White ranked as the least favorite pick to win the Philly championship round among the No. 1 seeds. Brian Dawkins, ranked the fourth-best Eagles player of all-time, finished as the bracket’s top sleeper pick. The Eagles Hall of Famer was the highest seed to finish in the top five. Sixers players made up three of the top six selections, according to readers, with No. 3-seed Allen Iverson earning 145 votes. Player rankings were provided by Inquirer beat reporters Les Bowen (Eagles), Keith Pompey (Sixers), Scott Lauber (Phillies) and Sam Carchidi (Flyers).