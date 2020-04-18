The Inquirer created a 64-player interactive bracket of Philadelphia’s greatest pro athletes of all-time. The final results will be revealed Thursday, but readers have overwhelmingly claimed Wilt Chamberlain to be Philly’s champion. Don’t agree? There’s still time to vote!
Here’s a quick look at the top picks through Saturday, based on readers’ comments. Join the conversation now!
joe donahue
“Great exercise and great thoughts of old times which were the best of times. When all the people get back to socializing, I hope I can remember this whole chart. Good fun ... and Wilt is, and always will be, # 1.”
mgalante5
“WILT THE STILT-no doubt, 60 years ahead of his time”
basecoached_5675f
“Fun bracket of old timers. Some tough match ups; but Wilt comes out the best in any mix.”
lbritton7
“This will be an interesting bracket to watch. Will it be a popularity contest? Will it be who the best player was, regardless of talent? Or will it be, as requested, the best athlete?There is no question that Wilt is the best athlete in Philadelphia history and one of the best athletes of all time, in any generation, in any sport. Most people don’t know this but he is also always in the discussion with regards to, who is the best volleyball player of all time.”
littlenecks333
“There are greats and than there is Wilt. 100 points in 1 game, never equaled and he has no equals.”
babeshaus
“Mike Schmidt. Maybe not the greatest (close!), but most valuable for all four franchises.”
s&b
Wilt seems to be everybody’s #1 - mine too.What did your your Final Four look like? Here’s mine: Eagles: Reggie White Sixers: Wilt Chamberlain Phillies: Mike Schmidt Flyers: Bernie Parent
jmmdk5
“Been watching Philly sports since the mid-60′s and it’s gotta be Wilt over Schmitty even tho Wilt didn’t play here as long as Mike. The NBA changed the rules (added the 24 second clock and narrowed the lanes) because of Wilt plus he still owns multiple records almost 50 years after his playing days-that to me says it all!!!”
mv reader
“I picked Schmidt over Chamberlain but it was a very tough choice and came down to the fact that Schmidt was here for his entire career and I was basing my choices exclusively on the player’s professional time in Philadelphia. If Chamberlain had stayed in Philly I would have had to go with him because without a doubt he ranks in the top three centers of all time and was simply a dominant force in the middle.”
