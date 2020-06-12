Did the broken leg cause it? No, the doctor said, this was a nasty tumor. The only option, take the leg. You can imagine the anguish. But Cloran, asked about his mindset in February, explained it. That’s when he said he tries to look on the bright side of everything. “At first, when they were trying to save my leg, I was going to have to be on crutches for a year. So I kind of thought, now I’ll be on my feet quicker.”