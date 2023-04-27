The pipeline of top Caribbean track talent at the Penn Relays is fueled by this Jamaican food group

For anyone who has attended the Penn Relays over the last 15 years, the influx of Caribbean-based runners — Jamaican runners to be exact — has been undeniable.

What you may not know is just how much it is by design — courtesy of a longstanding partnership with Jamaican-based food distributor, Grace Foods.

In advance of this year’s 127th running of the Penn Relay Carnival, Grace Foods committed to being a primary sponsor for the next three years, once again attaching its name to eight premier races over the course of the three-day event.

With the deal, Penn continues to receive a longstanding financial commitment and international exposure, but the deal arguably is more lucrative for Grace, since it secures a continued pipeline for top Jamaican and Caribbean talent across all levels.

It’s a partnership that has brought a number of top Jamaican talent to Franklin Field, most notably, one of the sport’s most celebrated runners, Usain Bolt. He ran in the Penn Relays three times; the last time coming in 2010, when he anchored Team Jamaica to a win in the 4x100 relay. Bolt also ran in the relays as a high school freshman and sophomore for Jamaica’s William Knibb High.

“The Relays offer our athletes well-needed international exposure, and the opportunity to engage with athletes, coaches, and volunteers from across the region,” said Andrea Coy, the CEO of Grace Foods International. “It also gives Grace Foods the chance to exhibit our products and engage with our consumers who attend the event from all across the United States.”

Many of those consumers are from right here in Philadelphia. Dig even deeper, and one might find that a number of those fans happen to be Caribbean-based restaurant owners, who see the event as a way to boost their own exposure.

“Ask any Jamaican and they’ll tell you that Grace Brand is the epitome of the Caribbean,” said Carl Lewis, owner of West Philly’s 48th Street Grille. Lewis, a Jamaican, used to work with Grace Foods as a subcontractor years ago in Jamaica.

He also noted how much the partnership offers a sense of familiarity to the runners.

“It’s also commendable because Grace provides a lot of food for the event for the athletes,” he said. “For some of them, this is the first time they have stepped outside of the country, so being able to feed the athletes a well-balanced meal of food they are accustomed to is just great.”

Many Jamaican restaurant owners in Philadelphia are ready to bring runners that familiarity, like Lewis, who said his restaurant is among those that offer packages for runners and even can deliver directly to runners looking for an authentic meal.

A lot of these runners come here on a limited budget,” said Lewis, who has volunteered with Team Jamaica Bickle, an organization that assists Caribbean runners in navigating Philly and the Penn Relays, and has been a sponsor of the Young Caribbean Athletes initiative. “So a lot of restaurants like mine understand that. We still want to invite the athletes out to our restaurants but they can also go to right to my website and we’ll package it up and bring it right to their hotel. I just want them to know, that a little piece of home is here if they want it.

According to city statistics, Philadelphia’s Caribbean population is close to 30,000 people with a large number hailing from Jamaica. Depending on the year, the Penn Relays has felt like a hometown crowd for Jamaican-based runners, given the influx of Caribbean fans who flock to Franklin Field.

This year, spectators will be treated to one of the largest-ever contingents of Caribbean-based runners with runners from the Bahamas, Belize, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica taking part. Jamaica, with the largest contingent, will feature four colleges and 38 high schools.

It’s a presence felt on and off the track.

“The significant presence every year at the Penn Relays adds to the festive atmosphere in Carnival Village,” said Penn Relays executive director Scott Ward in a statement. “Their support towards our Jamaican and Caribbean participants and fans is magnificent.”