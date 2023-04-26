Penn Relays 2023: Time, tickets, parking, and how to watch

The Penn Relays are coming back to Philly on Thursday. The relays are the largest and longest-running track and field meet in the country. By number of competitors, it also is the largest track competition in the world.

Franklin Field was built in 1895 to host the relays and is the oldest stadium that functions as a track and a football field.

Who competes?

Events range from middle school to masters racers. High schools in 24 states and colleges in 30 states (including the District of Columbia) are also set to take to Philadelphia this weekend.

The Penn Relays features athletes from both North America and overseas.

How long do the Relays last?

The event goes from Thursday through Saturday, with races as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9:45 p.m. The full schedule of events can be found here.

Who should I watch?

Ajeé Wilson completed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. She currently is the world’s fifth-best runner in the 800 meters. Wilson hails from Neptune Township and graduated from Temple in 2016.

Devon Allen, a member of the Eagles’ practice squad, will return to Franklin Field to defend his Penn Relays record of 13.11 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.

Though men’s and women’s team champion Florida will not be racing, many reigning individual NCAA champions and All-Americans will be in attendance.

Is it on TV?

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the Penn Relays live from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. For a full list of regional networks broadcasting the event, click here.

Live and on demand streaming is available via FloTrack.

How can I get tickets?

Single-day tickets start at $25 and can be bought here.

Where can I find parking?

There will be limited parking options on Penn’s campus for $25. Each of these lots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To avoid traffic and parking, public transportation is highly recommended.

• Museum Garage, South & Convention Street

• Chestnut 34, 34th & Chestnut Streets

• Walnut 38, 38th & Walnut Streets

• Walnut 40, 40th & Walnut Streets (Credit card only)

Will there be traffic in the area?

Because the Relays host over 15,000 athletes and draw crowds of about 100,000, there will be heavy traffic in West Philadelphia and University City. Organizers strongly suggest using public transportation if possible to navigate the city this weekend.

