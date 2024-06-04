Philly boxer Jaron Ennis needs a new opponent for July 13 title fight at Wells Fargo Center

Jaron Ennis still plans to defend his world title next month at the Wells Fargo Center but he’s no longer sure who he will face. Cody Crowley, as first reported by ESPN, was removed Tuesday from the July 13 welterweight fight after failing an eye examination.

Ennis’ promoter, Britain’s Matchroom Boxing, is in discussions with potential new opponents and expects the fight card to go on as scheduled. The event has already sold more than 10,000 tickets.

The card, billed as Ennis’ homecoming, would be the first title fight in South Philly since 2002 and Ennis’ first fight at home since 2018.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) is Philly’s only current world champion. The Germantown native became the IBF welterweight champ last fall after the title was stripped from Terrence Crawford. The bout with Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) was slated to be Ennis’ first since signing with Matchroom, which is run by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ennis has not fought since last July and hopes that a win this summer could position himself for a megafight later this year against Crawford. First, he needs an opponent.