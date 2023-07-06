Philly’s Jaron Ennis a big favorite to defend interim IBF Welterweight title vs. Roiman Villa

All eyes locally this weekend will be on Jaron Ennis, a Philadelphia native who is looking to defend his interim IBF welterweight title Saturday in Atlantic City.

Owning an undefeated boxing record (30-0, 27 KO’s), and a pro since 2016, the rising star and two-time Golden Gloves Championships medalist will face off against Roiman Villa, a Columbian who has just one loss on his resume, with a 26-1 record (24 KO’s).

Ennis, known for knocking out his opponents with 27 in 31 bouts, could set himself up with a chance to face the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, a fight set to take place on July 29. The betting odds certainly favor his chances to do so, with Ennis entering as a large favorite to win by knockout.

With their fight a few days away, here’s a look at the odds ahead of the Ennis-Villa clash at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Saturday night.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa fight odds (via BetMGM)

Money line (two-way): Ennis: -1400; Villa: +625 Money line (three-way): Ennis: -1200; Villa: +650; Tie: +2500

Ennis enters the fight has a large favorite in the two- and three-way betting, the latter including a potential tie. The highest Ennis is valued of the three major sportsbooks (Caesars, FanDuel, BetMGM) is -1400 two-way betting at BetMGM.

However, Villa is used to being the underdog in fights. In his last fight against Rashidi Ellis in January, Villa entered as a +500 underdog at Caesars, and knocked Ellis down twice in the 12th round after trailing in points entering the round to win the fight.

How will the fight end?

Ennis to win by KO/TKO/technical decision or DQ: -500 Ennis to win by points: +550 Villa to win by KO/TKO/technical decision or DQ: +1000 Villa to win by points: +1800 Tie: +2500

There are additional props on how many rounds the fight will last, along with if the match will go the full 12 rounds. You can also bet who win round by round.