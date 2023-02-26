Jayson Tatum’s game-winner buries Sixers in 110-107 Boston Celtics victory

Joel Embiid’s one-handed heave went splash, but he shook his head, acknowledging that he let it go after the buzzer.

But there was no doubt about the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s long ball 2.2 seconds prior, which buried the 76ers, 110-107, Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers (39-20) squandered their best opportunity to clinch their first victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (44-17), who previously beat the Sixers in Boston on opening night and on Feb. 8 despite missing four starters for most of the game. So Sixers reserve center Paul Reed did not hesitate when asked if Saturday’s nationally televised primetime matchup meant a bit more, saying, “Oh yeah, for sure. We lost to this team two times and so we’ve got to get this next [one] … This is a team we’re probably going to see in the playoffs, so it’s huge.”

The Sixers led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, before four three-pointers in a three-minute stretch by familiar foe Al Horford helped the Celtics seize an 80-78 advantage in the frame’s final minute. Boston extended that lead to 95-85 on a Jaylen Brown breakaway layup with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to play, before an 18-7 run capped by a driving layup by Tyrese Maxey pushed the Sixers back ahead, 103-102, with 1:58 to play.

Boston answered with another Horford three-pointer followed by a Tatum tip-in, before James Harden connected on two free throws. Tatum then hoisted up a wild attempt at the end of the shot clock to set up the Sixers’ final possession trailing, 107-105, with 22.1 seconds to go. Embiid drew a foul while backing down Brown, then sank the game-tying free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

Embiid finished with 41 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line, and added 12 rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris picked up where he left off after a strong finish to Thursday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Harden added 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

The Celtics, meanwhile, had six players finish in double figures to make up for a night when All-Star Tatum (18 points on 7-of-17 shooting) struggled from the floor until that final dagger. Brown finished with 26 points, while Derrick White added 18 on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench.

The Sixers next play consecutive games against the Miami Heat, the team that knocked them out of last season’s playoffs. Monday’s game is in Philly, before a Wednesday rematch in Miami.

Second-unit slippage

After the Sixers’ starters built a nine-point first-quarter lead, their reserves allowed that advantage to slip. And things never got better for that group, as every Sixers bench player finished with a negative plus/minus.

Boston staged a 20-4 run to flip that deficit into a 39-32 advantage 3:25 into the second quarter, while primarily playing against a Sixers lineup of Harden, Maxey, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Reed. Embiid’s reinsertion sparked the Sixers’ surge to retake the lead.

Rivers went with the same group to start the fourth, trailing 80-78. The Celtics rapidly scored five consecutive points, prompting Harris and P.J. Tucker to re-enter.

Overall, the Celtics’ bench outscored the Sixers’, 27-12. While White anchored that unit for the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon added five points and seven rebounds. Maxey (eight points on 4-of-10 shooting) was uncharacteristically quiet Saturday until that late go-ahead bucket, while Niang missed all three of his shot attempts.

Tucker’s early impact

Tucker chuckled when asked about continuing to settle into his niche with the Sixers, saying, “I know my role.”

The veteran forward did a lot of the unsung dirty work against the Celtics, finishing with 16 rebounds to go along with seven points. Eleven of those boards — including four on the offensive end — came in the first half.

Tucker also briefly shifted to playing small-ball center in the second and fourth quarters, when Reed was ineffective in that spot. He had a similar stint in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and coach Doc Rivers said he planned to utilize Tucker more in that way down the stretch of the season.