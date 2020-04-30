The receiver position might be as bountiful in the 2021 draft as it was in 2020. At least eight receivers almost assuredly will be drafted among the top 50 picks next spring. That was not atypical -- at least eight receivers went in the first 50 picks in 10 of the last 21 drafts -- but this year was nearly unprecedented, with 11 receivers going in the top 50. It was only the second time so many went so high in the history of the draft; 11 went in 1994, too.