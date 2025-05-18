Philadelphia welcomes WWE champion John Cena: “We have to see John Cena as a Grand Slam champion”

At the sound of John Cena’s theme song, “The Time Is Now,” fans inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center instantly erupted with cheers as fans shared were prepared to share this moment at Fan Expo Philadelphia with an icon in pro wrestling.

Once Cena stepped onto the stage, the wrestling persona on television was gone. The 17-time WWE champion instantly joked with the crowd as the bright spotlights shined in front of him, revealing his black T-shirt and iconic cargo shorts.

“For the first time, reality has flipped itself upside down, because I can’t see you,” said Cena, referring to his signature catchphrase.

The only boos to come from the crowd during the 30-minute Q&A panel came at the expense of New York sports teams. When a New Yorker approached the microphone for a question, Cena said New York had good food, good coffee, and good people. The woman responded “and good sports teams.” Which was welcomed with boos from the Philly crowd.

Fans traveled from as far away as Georgia to interact with the 48-year-old superstar as he continues on his WWE farewell tour, concluding his ring career after 25 years. He will return to the ring Saturday in Tampa, Fla., when he faces R-Truth.

New York native Marisa Babalola instantly fell in love with the sport 15 years ago. The 25-year-old’s favorite all-time WWE storyline revolves around Cena.

“The whole John Cena-Randy Orton storyline is my favorite,” Babalola said. “Because they’ve been like beating on each other for a very long time now. And I’ve just been a fan of them for many years now.”

The Cena-Orton rivalry has spanned decades, beginning with the Ruthless Aggression era. That feud was recently renewed when Cena defeated Orton at WWE Backlash. The only main difference in their feud now is that Cena has turned into the heel, something that Long Island native Billy Falcon has been waiting for.

“I just like that he’s a bad guy now,” said Falcon, 30. “I actually didn’t like Cena until I was an adult. As a kid I didn’t like him but then as I’ve grown, I appreciated what he did for everybody with the Make-A-Wish community stuff. But I like him now as a bad guy.”

Throughout 25 years in the business, Cena’s career can be divided into several eras: Ruthless Aggression; Dr. of Thuganomics; Hustle, Loyalty and Respect; U.S. Open challenge; Free Agency; and the current heel era.

The only one Cena regrets is the Ruthless Aggression era. “I was neither ruthless nor aggressive. So, if I had a redo, it would be with that character,” Cena said.

When Pennsylvania natives Caleb Morales, 25, and Deja Holloway, 25, were asked which era of Cena was their favorite, the answer was easy. “The chain gang is where it’s at,” they said.

The Dr. of Thuganomics made his appearance in 2002, featuring Cena wearing vintage jerseys, jean shorts and a chain with a lock around his neck. The persona’s rap character was inspired by artists such as Eric B. and Rakim.

After defeating Cody Rhodes for the championship at WrestleMania 41 in April, Cena has a little more than 20 appearances remaining on his Farewell Tour. So, one of the main questions surrounding the superstar now: What’s next?

“We have to see John Cena as a Grand Slam champion,” Morales said, “him vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.”