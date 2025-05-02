AEW will hold a multi-week residency at the 2300 Arena later this year

The 2300 Arena will become the home of AEW for two consecutive weeks — airing seven different shows between Aug. 27 to Sept. 11, making the first time AEW has ever hosted events at the historic venue.

“I’ve always wanted to bring AEW to the 2300 Arena,” said Tony Khan, AEW’s chief executive officer, general manager, and head of creative. “It’s one of the most iconic venues in pro wrestling. I went there when I was 13 years old, and I haven’t been back since.

“It’s not the biggest venue, and I think there would be massive demand if we only did one night or even two nights. So, I think having several nights expanding our calendar at the 2300 Arena and running multiple shows there is the right way to go.”

The 2300 Arena, also known as the former home of Extreme Championship Wrestling, has given wrestling fans plenty of core memories, from Sandman giving Tommy Dreamer 10 lashes to Tazz and Bam Bam Bigelow falling through the ring. Khan hopes to add more memories to the arena’s rich history.

“There’s a lot of great memories and moments there,” Khan said. “There were also some really exciting stories and rivalries — Raven and Tommy Dreamer is one example. I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to do these shows at the 2300 Arena. I really care a lot about these milestones and it’s going to be really fun for me to come back to the building.”

The residency news comes shortly after Ring of Honor announced its return to the arena on Sept. 5 with the pay-per-view event, Death Before Dishonor. The promotion has its own history with Philadelphia, filming shows at the 2300 Arena for most of their run in the 2000s, before Khan purchased the promotion in 2022.

“It’s really cool that we’re going to be able to bring Ring of Honor and specifically bring the pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor to the 2300 Arena,” Khan said. ”Obviously the 2300 Arena has hosted a lot of Ring of Honor. But as the owner of the company, I’ve never promoted there, and I’m really excited about it.”

AEW has consecutively broadcast from the same location over multiple weeks in the past. Last year they hosted another Death Before Dishonor and five episodes of Collision at the Esports Stadium Arlington.

“Last year we built up a really awesome connection with the fans around Arlington, Texas,” Khan said. “That was the last time we did a series of shows back-to-back weeks. And here you get something even more unique, because we’re going to bring both Collision and Wednesday night Dynamite to the 2300 Arena, which I think is going to be awesome.”

Here’s a full look at the schedule of events kicking off later this summer:

Wednesday, Aug. 27 — AEW Dynamite Saturday, Aug. 30 — AEW Collision Wednesday, Sept. 3 — AEW Dynamite Friday, Sept. 5 — ROH Death Before Dishonor Saturday, Sept. 6 — AEW Collision Wednesday, Sept. 10 — AEW Dynamite Thursday, Sept. 11 — Special Taping of AEW Collision

Ticket information for the Collision, Dynamite, and ROH shows at the 2300 Arena will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider.