After a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the John Wanamaker Athletic Award, the most prestigious honor in Philadelphia sports, will be presented this year for the 50th time.

The award, which was first bestowed in 1961, “honors the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel.” The most recent winner was former Temple and Penn head basketball coach Fran Dunphy in 2019.

Eleven nominees are on the ballot for the award, which is presented by PHL Sports, the Wanamaker Office Building, The Inquirer, and CBS3.

The nominees are (in alphabetical order):

The public can vote on the award at https://www.discoverphl.com/meet/phl-sports/wanamaker/. The voting deadline is Oct. 4. Voters are permitted to write in their favorite player, team or organization.

Staley has won the Wanamaker Award three times, in 2005 and 2017 honoring her coaching career at Temple and South Carolina, and in 1997 when she shared it with fellow Olympians David Reid (boxing) and Michael Matz (equestrian).

The first Wanamaker Award was given in 1961 to Chuck Bednarik, the star two-way player for the NFL champion Eagles. It was presented every year until 1985 and was reinstituted in 1991 when 76ers All-Star Charles Barkley won it.

The previous five winners of the award were the Little League Taney Dragons (2015), Villanova’s national championship men’s basketball team (2016), Staley (2017), the Eagles Super Bowl champion team (2018), and Dunphy.