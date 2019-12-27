Sanders, a second-round pick from Penn State, has more all-purpose yards than any rookie in Eagles history, 1,590 of them, after gaining 79 yards on 20 carries and catching five passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s upset of Dallas. In the last four games he is averaging 4.63 yards per carry (71 carries, 329 yards), with two touchdowns. He also has blossomed in the passing game, which had lacked a dynamic weapon. Sanders has caught 20 passes in the last four games, for 173 yards and two more TDs.