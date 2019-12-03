“I think it’s going to be a really good fight,” said Stephen Edwards, Williams’s manager. “We’ve been watching Rosario for a while. They might think they’re sneaking up on us, but they’re not. We know he’s a really good fighter with some really good victories. … But I think Julian is the best 154-pounder in the world, so there aren’t many opponents he can’t handle. Rosario hit the lottery. Julian is better when he feels threatened, so I know he’s going to train hard and do everything he needs.”