Northeast High defensive back Kahmir Prescott chooses Wisconsin

Northeast High School junior defensive back Kahmir Prescott committed to Wisconsin via social media on Thursday.

Prescott, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, had narrowed his top choices to Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Penn State. The all-state selection last season was an all-purpose standout for the Vikings, doubling as a rusher and receiver, scoring touchdowns via fumble, interception, kick, and punt returns, as well.

It’s still early in the recruiting season, but as of now, Prescott’s versatility would likely be an asset in Madison. The three-star recruit, according to 24/7 Sports, told The Inquirer he prides himself on playing multiple positions in the secondary for the Vikings. Though the Badgers finished second in the Big Ten with 17 interceptions, Wisconsin finished 7-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play last season, twice losing to Minnesota in a season for the first time since 1993.

Head coach Paul Chryst was fired in October, ushering in new coach Luke Fickell a month later. Earlier this week, Wisconsin redshirt freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones entered the transfer portal, joining Semar Melvin and Titus Toler, who transferred to Michigan State and Boise State, respectively, last season.