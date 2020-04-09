Helen and Bob kept a black-and-white photo of Bobby, her favorite photo of him, that showed him in a dark turtleneck, working on whatever project or vocation happened to be filling his mind and heart in that instant, sitting forward at his desk. “I’d always be behind him,” she said. “If I wanted to talk to Bobby, I had to talk to his back.” Jeff became a biology teacher and track coach at Sterling High School in Somerdale, N.J., and he and his wife, Kelly, had two boys and two girls – had a big family on purpose so that Bob and Helen could dote on grandchildren, so that the siblings always would have a web of support among themselves. But the silver dollar was fading to a speck in Jeff’s peripheral vision, so small that he couldn’t make out many of the details anymore. Bobby’s bearing, his tics and mannerisms, his vocal inflections in joy or anger – to Jeff and his parents, those moments when Bobby’s body and spirit had harmonized to make him Bobby were becoming wisps of vapor, too weak and fleeting to grab and hold. Jeff found himself wishing he could go back to Sept. 11, because he and his brother had gone out for drinks two nights earlier, because at least Bobby was fresh in his mind’s eye then.