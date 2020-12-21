The last games before German soccer’s annual winter break come in the second round of the German Cup. Elversberg is the best Cinderella story in the field, a fourth-tier team from southwest Germany that took down second-division St. Pauli in the first round. Now Elversberg gets to host a team that’s not just one of the Bundesliga’s titans, but a club -- and manager Horst Steffen knows well. He played for Monchengladbach from 1991-93.