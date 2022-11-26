In the first meeting since 2011, La Salle earned a 65-62 win over Binghamton inside Tom Gola Arena on Saturday, courtesy of clutch shooting down the stretch from its guard play.

Statistical leaders

The Explorers (2-3) shared the wealth, featuring three players indouble digits. Josh Nickelberry led the team with 17 points followed by Khalil Brantley with 15 points and Hassan Drame added 13.

Binghamton was led by Jacob Falko’s game-high 20 points. Tariq Balogun added 16 and Christian Hinckson added 11 for the Bearcats.

What we saw

Zone defense forced La Salle to resort to perimeter shooting, limiting them inside the paint where they’re usually strongest. However, the Explorers made it work, shooting 30.8 % from deep.

Binghamton had 21 turnovers in the game which La Salle took full advantage of, scoring 17 of its total off Bearcats miscues. La Salle totaled 10 turnovers and led by nine at the half, 36-27.

In the second half, early fouls brought the Bearcats to within six points of the Explorers just four minutes into the second half. But Binghamton’s energy to come back also arrived with a wealth of brought personal fouls — five within four minutes — which La Salle capitalized on. In all, the Explorers drained 61.1% of its free throws, particularly down the stretch.

Game-changing play

Both teams had foul trouble in the second half — and at one point, it cost La Salle the lead. With under 8 minutes to play, the Bearcats crawled back and took the lead, 53-51.

With under four minutes to play, La Salle, down by a basket, found Nickelberry for a three, regaining the lead for the Explorers.

Fouls continued and were in the Explorers’ favor. With 10.1 seconds left to play and the eventual 65-62 final score, Binghamton’s inbound and drive to the basket was unsuccessful, securing La Salle’s victory.

Up next

La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy makes a return to the Palestra with the Explorers to face off against Temple in the first of two Big 5 men’s doubleheaders on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN+).