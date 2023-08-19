Media keeps its Little League World Series run alive with a 5-3 win over Maine

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Media Little League’s run in the Little League World Series will last at least one more day thanks to one swing of the bat from Nate Saleski.

With two on in the top of the sixth, Saleski laced a tiebreaking base hit down the left-field line to bring home Cole Carroll. Charles Haenn then scored on a passed ball to add an insurance run, and Trevor Skowronek shut down Gray, Maine, in the bottom half of the inning to seal the 5-3 win Saturday afternoon at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

» READ MORE: Former Flyer Don Saleski thrilled to see his grandson play with Media in the Little League World Series

Box score

Six players — Saleski, Skowronek, Christian Nunez, Rhys Muessig, Carroll, and Haenn — recorded hits on the afternoon for the Delaware County squad. Saleski had two hits, while Skowronek notched two RBIs with a two-run single.

Nolan Gratton struck out seven across 4⅓ innings while giving up three runs on six hits to earn a no-decision. Skowronek earned the win, striking out one in 1⅔ innings.

Advertisement

For Maine, Gage Rioux and Mason Amergian each had two hits, with Amergian singling in the tying run in the fourth. He also was Maine’s pitcher and allowed five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts over seven innings.

» READ MORE: What to know about Media in the Little League World Series

How it happened

Coming off its last outing in which it combined for one run on three hits while going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, Media’s offense broke through early against Amergian.

Skowronek put the Delco team on the board in the first inning as he drove in Saleski and Austin Crowley. Two batters later, Nunez singled in Gratton with his third hit of the tournament.

» READ MORE: Media manager Tom Bradley: ‘We’re out there to have fun’

But that wouldn’t be enough to get comfortable, as Maine got two of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning.

Gratton settled in, however, and retired eight consecutive hitters.

Amergian’s game-tying single was the third of three consecutive singles with two outs in the fourth.

Carroll led off with a bloop single to begin Media’s sixth-inning rally before a bunt base hit from Haenn set up Saleski. Saleski, the Media catcher, also contributed defensively, throwing out Maine’s Grant Brann trying to steal second in the sixth.

What’s next?

Media will be back in action Sunday at Lamade Stadium (11 a.m., ESPN) against Smithsville, R.I., the Metro Regional champion.