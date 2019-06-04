In the recesses of its corporate mind, baseball might also be interested in reducing any possible liability exposure. There is a warning announced before each game, and another printed on the back of tickets, concerning the “risk and danger inherent to the game” from foul balls, broken bats, errant throws and the fielder who could potentially land in one’s lap. Those warnings are on NASCAR tickets, too, but when Kyle Larson’s No. 32 Camaro went airborne at Daytona in 2013, pierced the catchfence, and sent debris into the stands, lawsuits followed and were successful.