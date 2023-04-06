Jack Nicklaus says he will vote for indicted former President Donald Trump again if he’s the ‘best candidate’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jack Nicklaus, the all-time leader with 18 major golf titles, seems to have a major blind spot: Donald Trump.

Nicklaus was a staunch supporter of Trump both in his successful presidential run in 2016 and in his failed campaign in 2020 — an election in which Nicklaus encouraged folks to vote for Trump on Twitter and whose results Trump continues to reject, even as he prepares to run again in 2024.

Trump’s 2016 campaign resulted in an indictment last week in New York for felony bookkeeping fraud in relation to paying hush money to an adult actress, and, as the nation looked on, Trump on Tuesday became the first American president to be arraigned.

Trump’s 2020 campaign could result in another indictment, in Georgia, for trying to overturn that state’s results of the election. He also could be charged by the Justice Department for his role in allegedly illegally removing government documents; for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol; and for pressuring government officials to not certify the 2020 election results.

Asked Thursday if he would again vote for Trump in 2024, Nicklaus replied:

“Depends on who is running, doesn’t it? Well, we’ll have to see what happens. You know, I’ve always supported who I thought was the best candidate. I think Donald Trump was the last time.”

Best candidate?

Trump, a serial bankruptcy claimant as a businessman who had no experience in any office, in 2016 defeated former first lady, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, then in 2020 lost to former U.S. Senator and Vice President Joe Biden.

Best candidate?

“Whether Donald will be this time or not, I don’t know,” Nicklaus continued. “We’ll wait and see.”

Nicklaus is a legend at Augusta. He has won a record six Masters tournaments and is one of just three players to win consecutively, in 1965 and 1966. Augusta National is his happy place.

As such, while wearing his green jacket after hitting the ceremonial first tee shot with Tom Watson, and Gary Player to start the 87th edition of the tournament, he spoke fondly of the most controversial and divisive character in U.S. history with utter, disturbing aplomb.

Player, hater?

Serial self-promoter and frequent malcontent Gary Player, a three-time winner here, complained last week to The Times of London that Augusta National treats him poorly.

“After all I’ve contributed to the tournament, and been an ambassador for them, I can’t go and have a practice round there with my three grandchildren without having to beg a member to play with us. It’s terribly, terribly sad,” Player whinged. “If it wasn’t for the players [like him] it [the course] would just be another golf course in Georgia. ... I helped make this tournament what it is.”

Player, 87, believed he stood above Augusta National’s rules for play for non-members and non-participants. After a couple of days in the company of the membership, Player’s stance had softened. Asked what “life lesson” playing at the Masters imparted, Player’s tone changed from huffy to humble.

“Gratitude,” he replied. “To have the opportunity to play in a tournament of this stature. I think the word is gratitude. Particularly for me. This is my 65th appearance here, and you walk on the first tee and you say, well, this might be the last one.”

Especially if you humiliate the members and degrade the most iconic course on the planet.