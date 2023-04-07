Philadelphia amateur star Michael McDermott plays in Masters. Sort of.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — If you’re a Philadelphia sports fan, the name Michael McDermott probably rings a bell. If you’re a Philadelphia golf fan, the name Michael McDermott rings a loud gong.

He’ll make even bigger noise when he gets back to Philly next week now that’s he has played in the Masters. Kind of.

McDermott played Friday as a “marker,” alongside Mike Weir, whose playing partner, Kevin Na, withdrew after nine holes Thursday due to illness. A “marker” is a player who isn’t playing in a competition who plays alongside a competitor to provide a more normal pace of play than if that player had to play alone. Usually, the marker is a member of the host club. McDermott is a member at Augusta National.

McDermott, 48, is a financial planner who lives in Bryn Mawr and is the CEO of a financial planning firm in Wayne, Pa. He is the most accomplished of a proud Philadelphia golfing family and a Philly amateur legend. He played golf at St. Joseph’s University, and he’s a three-time winner of the Philadelphia Amateur Championship, most recently in 2016. He reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, whose winner gets a spot at that year’s Masters.

Seven years later, when he teed off at 10:36 a.m. Friday, McDermott finally got to hit a shot in the most famous tournament on the planet. He won’t log a score, and he won’t be on television, but he’s part of the story.

McDermott has long flown in the most exclusive golf circles. He is a member at both historic Merion Golf Club, the Main Line course that hosted the 2013 U.S. Open; Pine Valley Golf Club, the South Jersey track largely considered to be the best in the world, where he has twice won the prestigious Crump Cup, a jewel of the amateur circuit; and of course, Augusta National.

However, he now will forever be part of Masters lore — just like his predecessor.

In 2022 McDermott replaced legendary Masters marker Jeff Knox, who served as the tournament’s designated marker for 20 years. Known as an otherworldly putter, Knox is one of the most famous Masters members: In the third round of the 2014 Masters, Knox, an Augusta resident, “beat” Rory McIlroy by a stroke, then “beat” Larry Mize the next day.

Will McDermott beat Weir on Friday?