Scottie Scheffler’s empty mind earns him a second Masters title in three years

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau came to the Masters with a brand-new set of irons that weren’t even deemed legal until 72 hours before he teed off.

Collin Morikawa switched putters for the week, then, after shooting 1-under in the first round, switched again.

Advertisement

Max Homa spent the week near the top of the leader board because, he said, he’s been journaling himself to sanity.

What’s been on Scottie Scheffler’s mind?

“Nothing. Nothing,” said Rory McIlroy.

» READ MORE: Tiger Woods is dead last at the Masters but gave a Pittsburgh kid a thrill of a lifetime

McIlroy rode four worldwide wins in a stretch in 2022 and 2023, which gave him a 16-week run with the World No. 1 ranking. Scheffler has held it for 52 of the last 61 weeks, including 48 in a row come Monday.

That’s because, on Sunday, Scheffler ran away from the Masters field with four birdies in his last 10 holes for a four-under round and a four-shot win over Masters rookie Ludvig Åberg. The next three finishers, Homa, Morikawa, and Fleetwood, finished seven strokes behind, tied for third. The throng on No. 18 erupted as golf’s king putted out as the shadows of the pines crept closer to the green. They knew that the last two hours had been a coronation, not a competition.

It is Scheffler’s second Green Jacket in three years. They are his only two major championships, but if he keeps playing carefree, expect him to be the favorite at the PGA Championship next month at the Valhalla, the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June, and the British at Troon in July.

And everywhere in between. He’s won three of his last four starts, and he lost the fourth in a playoff. He’s playing with a clarity seldom seen. McIlroy achieved it in streaks, like winning his four majors in three years between 2011-14, but never with the dogged consistency of Scheffler.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a guy out here that tees it up and he’s supposed to win, and he wins,” said Xander Schauffele, who came in eighth.

It’s been almost 20 years, in fact; Tiger Woods second era of dominance, when he won six majors and 25 tournaments in a four-year span. Whereas Tiger competed with stone-faced stoicism, Scottie plays like a guy getting a freebie at his father-in-law’s club.

Most golfers agonize over every unlucky wind gust, every bad bounce, and every weird break on the greens. Scheffler accepts the game’s annoyances the way a long-haul trucker ignores people who text-and-drive. He swings, he walks, he swings again.

What’s in his mind?

“Not a lot of clutter,” McIlroy explained. “The game feels pretty easy when you’re in stretches like this.”

» READ MORE: Scottie Scheffler avoids collapse that cost Bryson DeChambeau, others at a white-knuckle Masters Saturday

DeChambeau tied for sixth. Like McIlroy, whose 4-over score left him 22nd and still without a masters title to complete his career grand slam, they left Augusta to wrestle with their demons.

“That’s the hard thing, whenever you’re not quite in form. You are searching and you are thinking about it so much,” McIlroy said. “But then, when you are in form, you don’t think about it at all.”

Scheffler swings a golf club like a 12-year-old boy determined on hitting the range cart 400 yards away. As he shifts his weight from back to front his foot slides backward on his big toe, then he lifts it off the ground. His left foot turns over, his ankle almost touches the ground, and his left toe raises.

It is long and free and powerful and beautiful and ugly and perfect for him. It is a lesson in teaching athletic form: No jump shot or golf swing or pitching motion is perfect, so the best coaches should conform their coaching to what’s best for each pupil.

Around the greens, he’s got softer hands than a baby nurse, and he’s going to need them at home soon. His wife, Meredith, is due with their first child in two weeks, but his nerves betrayed no anxiety.

Two birdies and two bogeys through eight holes left him even for the day and 7-under for the tournament, and Åberg, playing a group ahead, tied him with a downhill, right-to-left birdie bomb on hole No. 9. Scheffler evaded the drama; he stuffed his approach to 6 inches to regain the lead.

He birdied 10 for good measure as Åberg hit his approach into the water on 11 and made double-bogey for a brief four-shot spread between them. Homa was within one shot after Scheffler’s bogey on 11, but Homa hit it deep on No. 12, took a drop, made double-bogey, and was done. Scheffler birdied par-5s at 13 and 14, stuck his par-3 tee shot on 16 and made the putt, and that was that.

None of his competitors were surprised.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a guy out here that tees it up and he’s supposed to win and then wins.