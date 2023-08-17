Media looks to bounce back in LLWS with confidence in how far team has come

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Media Little League manager Tom Bradley doesn’t need to be told that his team didn’t play to its standards Wednesday night in the Little League World Series.

But as he sat at the podium following the 2-1 loss to Needville (TX), Bradley didn’t stop from shedding some light on what it took for the Delaware County team to get to South Williamsport.

“I’m so proud of them,” Bradley said. “We’ve been saying job’s not done and job’s not finished a lot all season long.

“We got here and we’re like, ‘Alright, that job’s finished and let’s just go out play some baseball and start a new job and see if we can go out and see what we can do.’ … I definitely think we can compete on this field.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Domenico, Diedrich and Saleski shine in field

Though it wasn’t Media’s best defensive night, the Delco team still made some big-time plays in the field.

The first one came in the top of the first when second baseman AJ Domenico got Needville third baseman Jagger McRae out at first for an inning ending 4-3 double play.

Then in the third, with the bases loaded, catcher Nate Saleski kept Needville off the board when he tagged out Jakolby White at home on a steal attempt after Austin Crowely overthrew a pitch to the backstop.

“At first I thought the kid swung so it would be a drop third, but then I realized after my coaches were screaming ‘He’s going or something’ that I had to tag him out at home,” Saleski told The Inquirer Thursday.

But perhaps the Media’s biggest defensive play of the night came in the sixth inning when Patrick Diedrich turned a double play from his knees at third to end the inning and keep the score at 2-1.

Nuñez leads team in hits

Christian Nuñez delivered in multiple ways for the Media All-Stars.

The right-fielder went 2-for-2 at the plate while scoring a run. Of his two hits, the biggest one came in the bottom of the fifth when he ripped a triple down the left field line to put him in scoring position with one out. Nunez was then brought home one batter thanks to an RBI groundout from centerfielder Rhys Muessig.

“Christian’s got the hardest swing on the team. He likes to swing hard and we’ve been working with him in the cages to square the ball up a little more, especially on two strikes,” Bradley said. “He had a great game.”

Bradley not worried about silence on offense

It was a bit of a frustrating night offensively for the Delco team as it managed to record just two hits while striking out 10 times.

“We were really nervous at the plate,” Bradley said. “Once you get a strike on you, you want to be ready to swing and I didn’t think we were ready to swing on that second strike.”

Media’s quiet offense comes two games removed from its 16-3 blowout win in the Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinals Aug. 9.

Over the last two games, Media has scored a combined three runs. It was 1-for-5 with runners on base Wednesday. But Bradley doesn’t seem too worried about it heading into Saturday’s contest.

“We go through these highs and lows where we hit a lot and get a lot of runs and then all of a sudden we’re in some tight games and then we go again,” Bradley said. “I’m hoping that the kids relax, get out there and just hit the ball like we know how [to].”