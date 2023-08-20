Media’s second loss in Little League World Series eliminates team

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After playing from behind and finding late game heroics to tie it in the fifth, Media fell to Smithsville, Rhode Island 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

With the loss, Media is eliminated from the Little League World Series.

Box Score

Three players — Charles Haenn, Nathan Hellberg and Nate Saleski — picked up hits for Media. Hellberg was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Austin Crowley struck out seven across 2⅔ innings while giving up two runs, one of which went unearned, on four hits to earn the no-decision. Trevor Skowronek came on in the third and threw well despite earning the loss, striking out three in 2⅓ innings.

Royce Agilone, Brayden Castellone, Mason Dionne, Brady McShane and Connor Queenan each had hits for Rhode Island. Castellone had two knocks on the day along with an RBI single and two runs scored. Dionne had the other RBI.

McShane was Rhode Island’s pitcher and allowed two runs with six strikeouts across 4⅔ innings while earning the no-decision. Castellone relieved McShane in the fifth and earned the win, getting the final four outs.

How it happened

Unlike its game Saturday, Media had to play from behind Sunday as Rhode Island jumped on Crowley early in the first scoring two early runs.

Castellone drove in the first of the two with a single down the right field line scoring Connor Queenan from second. Rhode Island then tacked on its second run as a result of a successful challenge from manager Eric Gibree on a play at first, allowing Castellone to score.

After being no-hit for the first two innings, Nathan Hellberg recorded Media’s first hit in the third with a double down the right field line. Hellberg, who came into play first in the third, was then brought home by Charles Haenn’s single up the middle.. It is Haenn’s second hit in two days.

Hellberg — with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the Phillies making their way into the Media fan section — tied it in the fifth with a single up the middle scoring right fielder Christian Nunez.

Rhode Island retook the lead in the sixth after Skowronek hit Gavin Gibree with the bases loaded. Smithsville would then add four more runs in the inning coming off of a hit by pitch, fielder’s choice, passed ball and a steal on a dropped third strike throw to first.