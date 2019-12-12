“Over the last nine years or so, I have supported Michael and his, I think, recognition of the mistake that he made,” Goodell told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. “He’s paid every price for that. He has been accountable for it. He has worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made. And I admire that.”