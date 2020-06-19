“I never got to bat in the major leagues,” he says. “I would have liked to have had that chance, just once. To stare down a big-league pitcher. To stare him down and, just as he goes into his windup, wink — make him think you know something he doesn’t. That’s what I wish for. The chance to squint at a sky so blue that it hurts your eyes just to look at it, to feel the tingling in your arm as you connect with the ball, to run the bases, stretch a double into a triple, and flop face-first into third, wrap your arms around the bag. That’s my wish.”