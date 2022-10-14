The playoffs are here for Major League Soccer. After the heartbreak of losing the Eastern Conference final, the Union are primed for a run at the Cup. In fact, because they won the top seed in their conference, the Union, along with LAFC in the Western Conference, have earned a bye week. Here are our predictions for the games in the first round.

Eastern Conference

4. New York Red Bulls vs. 5. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, noon (UniMás, TUDN, MLSSoccer.com)

Jonathan Tannenwald: The matchup that will set the Union’s opponent is the opening game of the postseason. Cincinnati has the better attacking firepower in Brandon Vázquez and Brenner, each of whom scored 18 goals this year; and playmaker Luciano Acosta, who had 10 goals and 19 assists. They know the Red Bulls’ high press, not least because Sergio Santos, Ray Gaddis, manager Pat Noonan and GM Chris Albright used to be with the Union. On top of that, New York has been oddly poor at home this year, 6-6-5 versus 9-5-3 on the road. And no team flames out in the playoffs like this one, whether as the Red Bulls or the old MetroStars: just one championship game in 23 playoff trips over MLS’s 26-year history.

Yet I can’t bring myself to pick Cincinnati. Both of their games against the Red Bulls this year were 1-1 ties, and I hedge on any playoff debutant on the road. Red Bulls 2, Cincinnati 1

Andrea Canales: FC Cincinnati have such a chip on their shoulder this season, perhaps partly due to resentment of people writing them off for so long after they’ve had poor performances. I’ll guess that the eagerness to prove everyone wrong holds up in the opening round and they surprise the Red Bulls. Cincinnati 1, Red Bulls 0

2. CF Montréal vs. 7. Orlando City

Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tannenwald: I’ve long had a soft spot for Montreal, one of North America’s most vibrant and diverse soccer hotbeds. Their team has been around for 31 years, with name and league changes along the way to where it is now. And the current bunch is very underrated. Djordje Mihailovic and Kei Kamara spark the offense, and midfielder Ismaël Koné could be headed for a big-time move to Europe after the season. Manager Wilfried Nancy got my Coach of the Year vote, and many others’ votes too. Orlando needed a late goal in the season finale just to make it. Montréal 2, Orlando 0.

Canales: The Union have had a truly impressive season, but at every step of the way, they’ve had Montreal nipping at their heels in the Eastern Conference. I don’t think the team up north gets enough credit partly because they’re Canadian and the media focuses more on USA teams. Nancy has the team humming this year with nifty, compact play that gets consistent results. Orlando is more streaky, so I see this as a handy win for Montreal. Montréal 3, Orlando 0.

3. New York City FC vs. Inter Miami

Monday, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Tannenwald: I know many Union fans are nervous about facing Cincinnati. These teams should worry you more. NYCFC struggled at times this season, but closed things out with three straight wins after beating Mexico’s Atlas in the Campeones Cup exhibition. Héber, Talles Magno, Maxi Moralez and Alex Callens don’t just have playoff experience, they have championship rings -- as Union fans know too well.

Across the field, Miami manager Phil Neville is finally getting the best from Gonzalo Higuaín after benching him earlier this year. The Argentine veteran has 16 goals this year, including seven in his last six games. But the season finale was a 3-1 blowout loss at home to Montréal. Is that a one-off or an omen? Either way, this game could be really entertaining. NYCFC 3, Miami 2

Canales: Has there been a time this year when Union fans, or even Union players themselves, didn’t view the Pigeons with resentment, feeling that the team’s MLS championship rings rightfully belonged to Philly? It looked pretty obvious whenever the squads faced off during the regular season. But be careful what you wish for. NYCFC is a talented squad that has adjusted to losing some of their top players like Valentín Castellanos. I expect they’ll prevail against Inter Miami, Julián Carranza’s former team. I also expect Higuaín to pout about it. NYCFC 2, Miami 1

Western Conference

4. Los Angeles Galaxy vs. 5. Nashville SC

Saturday, 3 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, MLSSoccer.com)

Tannenwald: This is the glamour game of the first round, with L.A.’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Riqui Puig dueling against Nashville’s MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar. Chicharito scored 11 goals in the Galaxy’s last 12 regular-season games to lead the team to the playoffs after making it just once since 2016. Mukhtar won the Golden Boot with 23 goals -- out of the 52 the team scored this year -- and had 11 assists too. He got my MVP vote, because while the Union claimed to have two MVPs, if you have two, do you really have one? Nashville had one, and it was crystal-clear.

That all said, I think the Galaxy win this. Chicharito in such great form, and why not stick it to Mexico’s national team yet again? Galaxy 3, Nashville 2

Canales: Puig has been the Galaxy’s savior this season, the best midseason acquisition that I can remember to the league. He’s linked up with Hernández and allowed the striker to do what he does so well, finish. Hernández is not a creator and suffered from a lack of service in previous seasons. But the Galaxy confront a player in Nashville’s Mukhtar who can create and finish. Mukhtar, no joke, can do it all on his own if need be. This game should be a barnburner, and if it comes down to penalty kicks, I predict the Galaxy will fold. Galaxy 2, Nashville 2, Nashville win on penalties

2. Austin vs. 7. Real Salt Lake

Sunday, 3 p.m. (6abc, ESPN Deportes)

Tannenwald: It’s no wonder this game gets ABC’s marquee TV time slot this weekend, because the atmosphere will be off the charts. Austin is in the playoffs for the first time, is hosting a playoff game for the first time, and Sebastián Driussi racked up 22 goals and seven assists this year. He’ll keep the party going against a Salt Lake team that’s stout, but only made the playoffs on the season’s last day. Austin 2, RSL 0

Canales: Real Salt Lake have for so long been the little MLS franchise that could, even to the point of winning league championships. I expect that experience to come to the fore against the upstart darlings of the league, Austin FC and their wonderboy, Driussi. RSL 1, Austin 0

3. FC Dallas vs. 6. Minnesota United

Monday, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Tannenwald: Dallas’ Jesús Ferreira will be in a big spotlight here. He had 18 goals and six assists in the regular season, and is on track to start for the U.S. at the World Cup. (Whether he should is a different matter.) This game is set up for him and Paul Arriola, who’s fighting for one of the last World Cup spots, to deliver. Minnesota finished sixth in the west despite giving up 51 goals and scoring just 48. Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Canales: Dallas isn’t just Ferreira’s show. They’re a dynamic team that handed the Union one of their five losses this season and go into the playoffs with the momentum of a team attack that is firing on all cylinders. That should be enough to overcome Minnesota, a steady, but unspectacular squad. Dallas 2, Minnesota 1