Where the NBA Finals odds stand after Miami’s comeback win in Denver

Nikola Jokić scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Sunday night, but he wasn’t the best center on the court during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo followed up a 26-point performance in Game 1 with 21 points and nine rebounds in Miami’s 111-108 win on Sunday. Adebayo was a plus-17, while Jokić was minus-11. Jokić, who averaged nearly 10 assists per game during the regular season, had just four assists.

Miami’s fourth-quarter comeback changed the trajectory of the series a bit, especially in the betting markets.

Here’s a look at where NBA Finals odds stand after two games as the series shifts back to Miami for Game 3 Wednesday.

Odds are courtesy of Caesars, current at time of writing and subject to change.

NBA Finals odds after Game 2

Nuggets -280 Heat +230

Denver remains a big favorite, but the Nuggets entered Game 2 as a nine-point favorite for the game and a much larger favorite (around -700) to win the series.

But the Heat, who are getting just 17 points per game from Jimmy Butler so far, are right back in the series and did what they needed to do: Win a game in Denver.

Miami struggled from three-point range in Game 1, but bounced back in a big way Sunday, going 17-for-35 (48.6%) from beyond the arc. The Nuggets, meanwhile, made just 11 of their 28 three-point attempts (39.3%).

There’s more to it, of course, but that was the difference in Game 2. And if Miami can replicate that shooting performance a few more times, it could easily win a title.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3 odds (Caesars)

Point spread: Nuggets -2.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -140; Heat +118

Total: 215.5 points

No surprise seeing the Nuggets favored in Game 3. They are the top seed in the West, the Heat are the East’s eighth seed. Denver likely will be favored in every game during the Finals.

Oddsmakers are pretty sure Game 2 is more representative of what these teams are compared to Game 1, when they combined for just 197 points. There were 219 points scored in Game 2.

NBA Finals MVP odds

It started as a two-person race. But Adebayo has entered the chat in a big way.

Jokić is still the favorite at -250, and Butler is next at +400. But Adebayo, who started the series at +5000, is down to just +500 after being the Heat’s best player through two games.