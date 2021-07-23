While most of the attention on Friday will be devoted to the opening ceremony in Tokyo, there are a handful of Olympic competitions to keep your eyes on.

The U.S. women’s water polo team, which is aiming for its third-straight Olympic gold medal, plays its first match of the Games against Japan at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre late Friday evening.

Olympic tennis also begins Friday at Ariake Tennis Park, with first-round matches in men’s and women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles. Novak Djokovic of Serbia is on a quest to become just the second player to achieve a “golden slam” — winning all four tennis majors plus an Olympic gold medal. Just one player — former tennis star Steffi Graf in 1988 — has accomplished that feat in a single year.

The full tennis schedule can be found here.

If you want to watch online, all events are streamed live via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Access is free with authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Over the course of the Olympics, many live events will take place at late hours. For example, 8 p.m. Eastern — when NBC’s flagship broadcast will go on the air — is 9 a.m. in Tokyo.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab next to TV broadcasts.

The full events schedule for the Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Here are Friday’s full television listings. All listed times are Eastern.

Friday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We will let you know what’s on NBC’s flagship prime-time show, whether or not it’s live, once those broadcasts start. NBC’s schedule of tape-delayed broadcasts can be found here. These listings cover events that air throughout the day Friday and overnight into early Saturday.

USA Network

7:30 p.m.: Rowing – Qualifying heats and repechages; Cycling — men’s road race

NBCSN

1 a.m. Saturday: Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Japan

Olympic Channel