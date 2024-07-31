NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Thursday, Aug. 1

Simone Biles’ quest to win her second individual all-around gymnastics gold medal highlights Thursday’s action at the Olympics.

NBC will show the event live, with coverage starting at noon before the official start at 12:15 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, the U.S. women’s basketball team plays its biggest game of the group stage, against Belgium at 3 p.m. on USA Network. When the teams met in February, it took a Breanna Stewart buzzer-beater for the Americans to win. Belgium’s Emma Meesseman is a post force who won a WNBA title with the Washington Mystics in 2019, and point guard Julie Vanloo plays for the Mystics now.

The morning features the start of the men’s golf tournament. Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and reigning PGA Championship and British Open champion Xander Schauffele headline the U.S. team at Le Golf National, the course that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. NBC will show some action at 10 a.m., and Golf Channel will have the whole thing starting at 3 a.m.

If you want an off-the-radar pick, it’s definitely fencing. Philly’s own Maia Weintraub and Penn freshman Malak Hamza will be competing in the women’s team foil competition under the dazzling glass-and-steel arches of Paris’ Grand Palais. It’s one of the signature venues of these Games, right on the Champs-Elysées, and it’s been getting raves from across the world.

Unfortunately, the event starts at 5:50 a.m. Philadelphia time, and the early rounds will only be live online on Peacock. But the medal rounds start at 1:25 p.m. and will be on E!, so those will be easier to watch.

Simone Biles soars off the vault during Tuesday's women's gymnastics team competition.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime-time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peacock also has a live whip-around show called “Gold Zone” with hosts including Scott Hanson of “NFL Red Zone,” and a four-events-at-once live stream curated by NBC staff.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

The Grand Palais fencing venue has been one of the most eye-catching sights at the Olympics.

Thursday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime-time shows, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. Brazil men 10 a.m.: Golf — Men’s first round 10:15 a.m.: Swimming — Qualifying heats (delayed) 11:30 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball — United States vs. Australia (delayed) Noon: Gymnastics — Women’s all-around final (event starts at 12:15) 2:30 p.m.: Swimming — Women’s 200-meter butterfly final, men’s 200-meter backstroke final, women’s 200-meter breaststroke final, women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay final 4:05 p.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. China women 5:05 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — United States vs. Latvia men 5:30 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Greece men 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Gymnastics — women’s all-around final; Swimming — the above finals 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Canoeing — Men’s slalom final; 3x3 Basketball — qualifying round

USA Network

3 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — Germany vs. Australia men 4:05 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball — Men’s qualifying round 5 a.m.: Swimming — qualifying heats 7 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball — qualifying round 10 a.m.: Archery — Individual eliminations 11 a.m.: Field Hockey — United States vs. Great Britain women 1:05 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — United States vs. Lithuania men 2:45 p.m.: Basketball — United States vs. Belgium women (tipoff is at 3 p.m.)

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf — Men’s First Round (LIVE)

E!

4:30 a.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Greece men 5:40 a.m.: Rowing — Semifinals and finals 7 a.m.: Volleyball — Brazil vs. Japan women 9 a.m.: Table Tennis — Women’s quarterfinal 11:30 a.m.: Canoeing — Slalom final 12:15 p.m.: Archery — Individual eliminations 1:25 p.m.: Fencing — Women’s team foil bronze competition and final 3:40 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — United States vs. Spain women

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including basketball, water polo, field hockey, and volleyball.

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including 3x3 basketball, badminton, boxing, and table tennis.