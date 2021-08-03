Track and field action will highlight NBC’s live Olympics primetime coverage Wednesday night from Tokyo.

There are three gold medal events scheduled to air live on NBC — the men’s triple jump (10 p.m. Eastern), shot put (10:05 p.m.) and 110-meter hurdles (10:55 p.m.).

English Gardner, a South Jersey native who experienced homelessness as a child, is expected to compete in the women’s 4x100-meter relay qualifying race, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Vashti Cunningham, the 23-year-old daughter of former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham, will attempt to qualify for the finals in the women’s high jump starting at 8:10 p.m..

Other notable events Wednesday include:

The U.S. women’s beach volleyball team, featuring Alix Klineman and April Ross, will take on Switzerland in the semifinals, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and air live on NBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, and Lexi Thompson — headline the women’s golf tournament, with second round coverage airing live at 6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

Nevin Harrison is a gold medal favorite in the women’s canoe 200 final, added to the Olympics this year as a step towards gender equity, which will air live on CNBC beginning at 8 p.m.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Beach volleyball — women’s semifinal, U.S. vs. Switzerland

Track and field — women’s 4x100-meter relay qualifying, men’s 4x100-meter relay qualifying, men’s triple jump final, men’s shot put final, men’s 110-meter hurdles final

Track and field — women’s steeplechase final, men’s 800-meter final, men’s 200-meter final, women’s 400-meter semifinal, women’s 1,500-meter semifinal (taped)

Diving — women’s platform semifinal

12:05 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday

Volleyball — men’s semifinal

USA Network

2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Diving — women’s platform qualifying

Basketball — women’s quarterfinals: Japan vs. Belgium, Spain vs. France

Artistic swimming — duet final

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday

Track and field — finals: men’s 100-meter hurdles, men’s shot put, men’s triple jump, heptathlon, decathlon

CNBC

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Diving — women’s platform semifinal

Canoeing — sprint finals

Skateboarding — men’s park qualifying and final

NBCSN

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Volleyball — women’s quarterfinals, Serbia vs. Italy

6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Equestrian — individual jumping final

8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volleyball — women’s quarterfinals, Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Swimming — men’s marathon

Olympic channel

5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wrestling — finals: greco-roman 67kg, greco-roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 62g

10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling — qualifying rounds: women’s freestyle 53kg, women’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, men’s freestyle 125kg

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Women’s golf men’s freestyle second round

Peacock

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.