NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Tuesday, August 6

For all the ups and downs of the U.S. women’s soccer team in recent years, it’s in the Olympics semifinals for the second straight time. And after the crash at last year’s World Cup, the team’s rebound this summer has it one win from the gold medal game.

Tuesday’s semifinal against Germany (noon, USA Network, Telemundo 62, Peacock) is a rematch of the Americans’ signature win so far in France, a 4-1 rout in the group stage. It’s also the U.S. team’s first time playing in Lyon since the 2019 World Cup final triumph.

The other semifinal, Spain vs. Brazil (3 p.m. E!, joined in progress, Universo, Peacock), is also a rematch of a 2-0 group stage win for La Roja. Spain is an even bigger story here, two wins from becoming the first reigning World Cup champion to win the following Olympics.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes the court in Paris as the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals. Joel Embiid and company play Brazil at 3:30 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock). The winner plays Serbia or Australia in Thursday’s semis, and that quarter is Tuesday morning (8:30 a.m., USA Network, Peacock).

The big events at the track are the women’s 200-meter final, with Gabrielle Thomas the top U.S. contender; and the men’s 1,500-meter final, where Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Britain’s Josh Kerr are big-time rivals.

Our pick for something different is sport climbing. The women’s speed climb world record fell twice on Monday, and the men’s event starts Tuesday. USA will have coverage at 7 a.m.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime-time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peacock also has a live whip-around show called “Gold Zone” with hosts including Scott Hanson of “NFL Red Zone,” and a four-events-at-once live stream curated by NBC staff.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Tuesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime-time shows, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Diving — Women’s platform final 10:15 a.m.: Equestrian — Individual jumping final (delayed) 11 a.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Poland women’s quarterfinal 1 p.m.: Surfing — Finals (delayed) 1:35 p.m.: Track & Field — Evening session: Men’s 400-meter sprint semifinals, women’s hammer throw final, women’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s long jump final, men’s 1,500 meter final, women’s steeplechase final, women’s 200-meter sprint final 4 p.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. Switzerland women’s quarterfinal 5 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Hungary women’s quarterfinal (delayed) 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Track & Field finals, Diving — Women’s platform finals 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Skateboarding — Women’s park final; Sport Climbing — Qualifying

USA Network

4:05 a.m.: Track & Field — Morning session 7 a.m.: Sport Climbing — Men’s speed qualifying 8:30 a.m.: Basketball — Serbia vs. Australia men’s quarterfinal 11:45 a.m.: Soccer — United States vs. Germany women’s semifinal (kickoff is at noon) 3:15 p.m.: Basketball — United States vs. Brazil men’s quarterfinal (tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.) 1:30 a.m. Wednesday: Track & Field — Mixed marathon race walk relay

E!

4 a.m.: Diving — Men’s springboard qualifying 5 a.m.: Basketball — Germany vs. Greece men’s quarterfinal 8:30 a.m.: Skateboarding — Women’s park qualifying 11:30 a.m.: Skateboarding — Women’s park final 12:15 p.m.: Basketball — France vs. Canada men’s quarterfinal 2:35 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Hungary women’s quarterfinal 3:45 p.m.: Soccer: Brazil vs. Spain women’s semifinal (joined in progress, kickoff is at 3 p.m.)

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including basketball, skateboarding, field hockey, and artistic swimming

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including equestrian, canoeing, cycling, and table tennis

Telemundo

6 a.m.: Olympics News; Volleyball — Women’s quarterfinals 10 a.m.: Diving — Women’s 10-meter platform final Noon: Soccer — United States vs. Germany women’s semifinal Midnight: Olympics late night show

