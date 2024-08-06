NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for August 7

North Philly’s Kahleah Copper and the rest of the U.S. women’s basketball team’s stars step into the knockout rounds on Wednesday at the Olympics, facing Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

D’Tigress, as Nigeria’s team is nicknamed, upset Canada in the group stage to become the first African team to make an Olympics women’s basketball quarterfinal. Their roster includes Nicole Enabosi, who played college basketball at Delaware; and Promise Amukamara, a 2015 WNBA draft pick who’s the younger sister of former New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m., with the broadcast on USA Network and Peacock. The winner will play Serbia or Australia. That matchup is early Friday morning, 5 a.m. Philadelphia time, so it might be over by the time you wake up.

Elsewhere around Paris on Wednesday, the big event at the track is the men’s 400-meter sprint final. Three Americans will be in the lineup: reigning U.S. champion Quincy Hall, 2022 world champion Michael Norman, and 2023 4x400-meter relay world champion Christopher Bailey.

And take a minute if you can to check out track cycling. If you’ve watched the Tour de France, or remember the old Philadelphia road race, it’s nothing like that. Track cycling is a mad dash around an indoor arena, riding on a wood-floored loop with steeply-banked curves. E! has the women’s team pursuit finals at 1 p.m., and Peacock has the women’s Keirin early rounds at 7 a.m. Trust us that it can become chaos real fast.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime-time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peacock also has a live whip-around show called “Gold Zone” with hosts including Scott Hanson of “NFL Red Zone,” and a four-events-at-once live stream curated by NBC staff.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

A look at the skateboarding venue in central Paris. The men's park event gold medal is up for grabs on Wednesday. Read more Frank Franklin II / AP

Wednesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime-time shows, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Sport Climbing — Women’s speed final (delayed) 9:20 a.m.: Track & Field — Morning session (delayed) 10 a.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Poland men’s semifinal Noon: Diving — Women’s springboard qualifying 12:45 p.m.: Track & Field — Evening session: Women’s pole vault final, men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s 200-meter sprint semifinals, men’s discus final, women’s 4000-meter sprint semifinals, men’s 400-meter final, men’s steeplechase final 4 p.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. Qatar men’s quarterfinal 5 p.m.: Artistic Swimming — Team final (delayed) 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Track & Field finals; Diving — men’s springboard semifinal 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Skateboarding — Men’s park final; Sport Climbing — Women’s speed final

USA Network

2 a.m.: Track & Field — Marathon race walk mixed relay 4:30 a.m.: Track & Field — Morning session 7:05 a.m.: Skateboarding — Men’s park qualifying 11:30 a.m.: Skateboarding — Men’s park final 1 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Australia men’s quarterfinal 3:30 p.m.: Basketball — United States vs. Nigeria women’s quarterfinal 1:30 a.m.: Swimming — Women’s marathon (if the Seine River is clean enough to hold the event)

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf — Women’s first round

E!

4 a.m.: Diving — Men’s springboard semifinal 6:35 a.m.: Sport Climbing — Women’s speed final 8 a.m.: Water Polo — Croatia vs. Spain men’s quarterfinal 9:10 a.m.: Diving — Women’s springboard qualifying 11 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — Spain vs. Canada women’s quarterfinal Noon: Beach Volleyball — Brazil vs. Latvia women’s quarterfinal 1 p.m.: Cycling — Track finals 1:40 p.m.: Artistic Swimming — Team final 3 p.m.: Beach Volleyball — Spain vs. Norway men’s quarterfinal

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including basketball, handball, volleyball, and field hockey

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5:10 p.m., with featured sports including taekwondo, boxing, weightlifting, and canoeing.

Telemundo

6 a.m.: Olympics news; Track & Field — Marathon race walk mixed relay 10 a.m.: Volleyball — Men’s semifinals 1 p.m.: Diving — Men’s 3-meter semifinals; women’s 3-meter qualifying Midnight: Olympics late night show

Universo