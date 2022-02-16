For those looking for live action out of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Thursday will be a quiet night in primetime on NBC.

There will be just one medal event airing live Thursday evening — the halfpipe final in women’s freestyle skiing, with coverage scheduled to begin on NBC and Peacock at 9 p.m. The qualifying event takes place Wednesday night.

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu, two-time Olympian Karen Chen, and 2022 U.S. champion Mariah Bell will represent the United States in the free skate portion of the women’s individual skate competition, but you’d better set an alarm — live coverage begins at 5 a.m. on USA Network (NBC will re-air it during primetime beginning at 8:30 p.m.)

There will be no medal ceremony for the women’s or team events if Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee finishes in the top three after a positive test for a banned heart medicine. She holds a sizable lead heading into Thursday’s event.

“As soon as there was a positive test, the athlete should have been taken out of the competition, plain and simple. That’s just how it goes,” former Olympic figure skater and Scranton native Adam Rippon told The Inquirer. “A positive test is a positive test. Doping is not tolerated in the Olympic Games. All of these athletes come here and they compete under the condition knowing that they should be clean. It’s a code of ethics that was broken.”

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether it is cable, satellite, or a streaming platform including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics. Here are live scores and results.

Thursday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout Thursday and overnight into early Friday.

NBC

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2 p.m.: Men’s Nordic combined skiing — Team large hill (delayed)

2:45 p.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing — Ski cross final (delayed)

3:30 p.m. Men’s Nordic combined — Team 4x5 kilometer relay (delayed)

4:30 p.m.: Women’s alpine skiing — Combines, slalom run (delayed)

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

8 p.m.: Women’s speed skating — 1,000 meter (delayed)

8:30 p.m.: Women’s figure skating — Free skate (delayed)

9:00 p.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing — Halfpipe final (live)

10 p.m.: Women’s figure skating — Free skate (delayed)

12:05 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday

12:05 a.m.: Men’s Nordic combined skiing — Team 4x5 kilometer relay (delayed)

1 a.m.: Men’s freestyle skiing — Ski cross final (delayed)

USA Network

The channel has 24-hour-a-day broadcasts of Olympics events, with a mix of live and tape-delayed coverage. Here are the live events.

2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

3 a.m.: Men’s Nordic combing skiing — Team large hill

3:30 a.m.: Women’s speed skating — 1,000 meter final

5 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

5 a.m.: Women’s figure skating — Free skate

7:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.

Women’s freestyle skiing — Halfpipe final

Men’s freestyle skiing — Ski cross qualifying

11:10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

11:10 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey — semifinals

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday