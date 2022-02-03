Just 180 days after the flame of last year’s delayed Summer Olympics went out in Tokyo, the flame of this year’s on-time Winter Olympics will be lit in Beijing on Friday.

NBC will televise the Opening Ceremony live from China’s capital starting at 6:30 a.m. It will also be streamed live via Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming platform, and on NBCOlympics.com for free with TV provider authentication.

Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie will host the broadcast from the Beijing National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird’s Nest because of its architecture. It’s the same stadium that hosted the ceremonies at the 2008 Summer Olympics, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

You’ll see other venues from 2008 along the way — and in fact, you might already have. The “Water Cube” arena that hosted swimming events back then is now the curling venue, and has been rebranded as (of course) the “Ice Cube.”

Curling is one of the sports that got underway before the Opening Ceremony, as always happens with so much going on. Men’s figure skating and women’s ice hockey have also already started. The U.S. women's hockey team opened its gold medal defense on Thursday with a 5-2 win over Finland.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania luger’s Olympic dreams won’t be slowed by a broken finger

Contributors to the Opening Ceremony broadcast from beyond the sports world will include Andy Browne, editorial director of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, and Yale professor of East Asian studies and comparative literature Jing Tsu. NBC said the duo will “provide a broader context of what the U.S. audience is watching in the opening days of the Games.” It will be interesting to see how directly they criticize China’s recent record of human rights abuses, including a crackdown on Uyghurs and other Muslims in the country that many outside observers have called genocide.

The United States is engaged in a diplomatic boycott of these Olympics, meaning no government officials are attending while the country’s athletes compete.

» READ MORE: U.S. diplomatic boycott of Olympics pushes back at Beijing’s efforts to control sports stars | Trudy Rubin

Also on NBC’s crew will be reporters Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson, and commentators Steve Kornacki (of election night fame) and former skiing star Lindsay Vonn.

Friday’s ceremony is only expected to last about 100 minutes due to the pandemic and cold weather — much shorter than the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, which lasted four hours. Beijing’s time zone is 13 hours ahead of Philadelphia.

Like last year, NBC will also air an edited version of the Opening Ceremonies in prime time Friday at 8 p.m., focused on Team USA and the parade of nations, which once again will be led by Greece — in recognition of its role staging the original Olympics from 776 BC through 393 AD and the first modern Games in 1896.

Curler John Shuster and speed skater Brittany Bowe will be the U.S. flag-bearers. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was to be a flag-bearer, but had to withdraw because she’s in COVID-19 isolation. Bowe replaced her.

While most of the attention on Friday will be devoted to the opening ceremony, there are a handful of Olympic competitions to keep you eyes on, including two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson competing in qualifying for women’s slopestyle snowboarding Friday night on USA Network and Peacock.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

» READ MORE: Don't have a cable subscription? Here's how to watch the Olympics.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Friday’s Beijing Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout the day Saturday and overnight into early Sunday.

NBC

6:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

Noon: Olympics preview show (until 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Edited presentation of the Opening Ceremony

USA Network