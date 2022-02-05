Sunday’s action at the Winter Olympics in Beijing is highlighted by women’s ice hockey, the giant slalom, and several team figure skating events.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful skier in World Cup history, is expected to compete in the women’s giant slalom Sunday night at 7 p.m. on NBC. It is the first of potentially five events for Shiffrin in Beijing after winning gold medals in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Three team figure skating programs will also air live in primetime on NBC Sunday night: women’s free skate, pairs’ free skate, and free dance. And if you’re looking to stay up late, you can catch the final run of the giant slalom in women’s skiing.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you get Peacock’s premium tier free with your subscription. Go to Peacock’s website to link your cable account if you haven’t already. Xfinity subscribers who have the X1 cable box can also find live streams of events integrated into the Sports tab, right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Sunday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live. These listings cover events that air throughout the day Sunday and overnight into early Monday.

NBC

7 p.m.: Figure skating — team event; Women’s alpine skiing — Giant slalom first run; Women’s freestyle skiing — Big air qualifying

12 a.m. Monday: Women’s alpine skiing — Giant slalom final run

USA Network