NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Friday, Aug. 2

Decorated U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be in the pool Friday afternoon competing for his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics.

Dressel will compete in the men’s 50-meter freestyle at about 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. He is the world record holder in the event and defending champion after taking home the gold medal in during the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. swimmers Phoebe Bacon and Regan Smith will compete for gold in the women’s 200-meter backstroke final at 2:36 p.m. Eastern. They’ll be followed by Carson Foster taking on French favorite Léon Marchand in the men’s 200-meter individual medley final at 2:43 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the remaining swimming finals in Paris following Friday’s events (all times are Eastern):

Saturday 2:30 p.m.: Men’s 100-meter butterfly final 3:01 p.m.: Women’s 200-meter individual medley final 3:08 p.m.: Women’s 800-meter freestyle final 3:34 p.m.: Mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final Sunday 12:30 p.m.: Women’s 50-meter freestyle final 12:36 p.m.: Men’s 1,500-meter freestyle final 1:06 p.m.: Men’s 4x100-meter medley relay final 1:26 p.m.: Women’s 4x100-meter medley relay final

Other notable events Friday include:

American runner Grant Fisher looks to earn his first Olympic medal in the men’s 10,000 meters at 3:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC. He’ll face stiff competition from Ugandan teammates Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, and Jacob Kiplimo, the 2024 world cross country champion. The U.S. women’s beach volleyball team, featuring Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, will take on Germany at 4 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Their male counterparts, Miles Partain and Andrew Benesh, will take the sand against Spain earlier in the day at 9 a.m. Eastern.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Friday’s Paris Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Spain 9:45 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats (delayed) 10:40 a.m.: Archery – Mixed team final 11:15 a.m: Equestrian – Team jumping final (delayed) 11:45 a.m.: Surfing – Finals (delayed) 12 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball – United States vs. Canada 1 p.m.: Track and Field – Women’s 5,000 meter, round 1; mixed 4x400 meter relay, round 1; women’s 800 meter, round 1; men’s decathlon 400 meter; men’s 10,000 meter final 2:30 p.m.: Swimming – Mens’ 50 meter freestyle final; women’s 200 meter backstroke final; men’s 200 meter individual medley 4 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Germany 5 p.m.: Men’s volleyball – United States vs.Japan (delayed) 8 p.m.: (Prime time show replays): Swimming – Finals; track and field – final and qualifying heats; diving – men’s synchro springboard final 11:35 p.m. (late night show replays): Cycling – BMX racing finals; 3x3 basketball – qualifying round

USA Network

3 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – Lithuania vs. Japan 3:45 a.m.: Shooting – Women’s smallbore rifle, 3 positions final 5 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats 6:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball – United States vs. France 8 a.m.: Men’s basketball – Australia vs. Greece 9 a.m.: Men’s soccer quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco 11 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – Brazil vs. Netherlands 12:30 p.m.: Women’s water polo – United States vs. France 3 p.m.: Men’s volleyball – United States vs. Japan 5 p.m.: Men’s soccer quarterfinal – France vs. Argentina

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf – Men’s second round

E!

4:05 a.m.: Track and field – Morning session 8 a.m.: Equestrian – Team jumping final 12 p.m.: Track and field – Evening session 3:50 p.m.: Men’s basketball – France vs. Germany

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including rowing, water polo, soccer, and basketball.

Paris Extra 2