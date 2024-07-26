NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for July 27

The Olympics fully come to life on Saturday, with sports big and small starting across Paris.

Swimming is the top headliner. Gold medals are up for grabs in the men’s and women’s 400-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay, and Katie Ledecky will be in the pool in the 400. She’ll race against two other stars, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus — the reigning Olympic champion at 400 and 200 meters — and Canada’s 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh.

In those relays, the U.S. men’s is expected to have seven-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, while the women’s team should have Simone Manuel and Kate Douglass. They’ll line up for the latest chapter in a spicy rivalry between the United States and Australia, which holds the event’s world record.

CNBC will have big games from the first day of men’s basketball, including Victor Wembanyama and France tipping off vs. Brazil at 11:15 a.m. Canada-Greece is a big one at 3:15 p.m., with Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander facing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the NBA coming back to NBC next year, we’ll see if they roll “Roundball Rock” out right away or wait until the U.S. plays on Sunday.

USA will have the U.S. men’s soccer team’s second group game, against New Zealand, at 1 p.m. The Americans lost 3-0 to star-studded France in their opener, but this is a much more winnable game. Take it and a berth in the quarterfinals will be up for grabs in Tuesday’s group finale against Guinea.

There’s also beach volleyball, with its scenic venue by the Eiffel Tower, plus cycling, rugby, water polo, rowing, skateboarding … and the list goes on. That’s part of what makes the Olympics so fun.

NBC is going all in Saturday, starting its live coverage at 5 a.m. Philadelphia time. USA Network and CNBC will have live action almost all day too. Click the link below to check out the listings.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

As a general rule, our schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

Saturday’s Olympics TV schedule

NBC

5 a.m.: Diving — Women’s synchro springboard final

5:50 a.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying (Group 1)

7:35 a.m.: Swimming — Qualifying heats (delayed)

8 a.m.: Beach volleyball — United States vs. Cuba men

9 a.m.: Cycling — Women’s time trial

10 a.m.: Swimming — Qualifying heats (delayed)

10:45 a.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying (Group 2)

11:30 a.m.: Skateboarding — Men’s street final

12:45 p.m.: Water polo — United States vs. Greece women (delayed)

1:45 p.m.: Rugby — Men’s final

2:30 p.m.: Swimming — Finals: Men’s 400-meter freestyle, women’s 400-meter freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

4 p.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. Canada women

5 p.m.: Cycling — Men’s time trial (delayed)

8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Swimming finals; Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying; Diving — Women’s synchro springboard final

11:30 p.m. (Late night show replays): Skateboarding — Men’s street final; Surfing — Day 1 report

USA Network

3 a.m.: Rowing — Qualifying

3:30 a.m.: Equestrian — Eventing, Dressage

5 a.m.: Swimming — Qualifying heats

7:45 a.m.: Volleyball — Italy vs. Brazil men

9:35 a.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Greece women

10:45 a.m.: Cycling — Men’s time trial

1 p.m.: Soccer — United States vs. New Zealand men

3 p.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Argentina men

CNBC

5 a.m.: Shooting — Mixed team air rifle final

5:30 a.m.: Basketball — Australia vs. Spain men

6:45 a.m.: Skateboarding — Men’s street qualifying

9:35 a.m.: Rugby — Men’s semifinal

11:15 a.m.: Basketball — France vs. Brazil men

1 p.m.: Rugby — Men’s bronze medal game

1:45 p.m.: Field Hockey — United States vs. Argentina women

3:15 p.m.: Basketball — Canada vs. Greece men

E!

5 a.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying (Group 1)

8 a.m.: Water Polo — Netherlands vs. Hungary women

9:30 a.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying (Group 2)

12:05 p.m.: Canoeing — Women’s slalom qualifying

2 p.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s qualifying (Group 3)

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and handball.

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including handball, badminton, table tennis, and fencing.