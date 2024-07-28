NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Monday, July 29

Four-time gold medalist Ryan Murphy will be in the pool Monday looking to make Olympics history in Paris.

Murphy will compete in the men’s 100 meter backstroke final, which will air live on NBC beginning around 3:19 p.m. Eastern. He’s looking to become the only men’s swimmer to capture medals in both the 100 and 200 meter backstroke in three consecutive Olympics — he won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and earned a bronze in Tokyo in 2020.

Advertisement

The Team USA captain will compete in the third heat of the qualifying round of the 200 meter backstroke Wednesday, though you’ll need to set an alarm to catch it live, since he’ll be in the pool round 5:30 a.m. Philly time. The semifinals are scheduled to take place later in the day Wednesday at 3:37 p.m. Eastern, with the finals scheduled for Thursday at 1:37 p.m. Eastern.

Other notable events Monday include:

Famed Australia swimmer Ariarne Titmus will defend her gold medal in the 200 meter freestyle at about 3:41 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Looking to pull off an upset is her Australian teammate Mollie O’Callaghan and 17-year-old U.S. swimmer Claire Weinstein, who finished third in the semifinals. The U.S. women’s basketball team, in pursuit of its eighth consecutive gold medal (and featuring Philly native Kahleah Copper), will make their Paris debut against Japan at 3 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network. Here are 10 things to know about the U.S. women’s basketball team. The U.S. women’s volleyball team, which took home the gold medal in Tokyo, will kick off their Paris Olympics schedule against China at 11 a.m. Eastern on USA Network U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth will face off against Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar at 4 p.m. on NBC.

» READ MORE: U.S. women's basketball: A new star from Philly, a veteran coach from South Jersey, and big names all over the roster

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Monday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Diving – Men’s synchro platform final (delayed) 9:30 a.m.: Women’s rugby – United States vs. France 10 a.m: Men’s beach volleyball – United States vs. France 11 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats (delayed) 11:30a.m.: Gymnastics – Men’s team final (delayed) 2 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, individual final (delayed) 2:30 p.m. Swimming – Women’s 400 meter individual medley final, men’s 200 meter freestyle final, men’s 100 meter backstroke final, women’s 100 meter breaststroke final, women’s 200 meter freestyle final 4 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Australia 5 p.m.: Women’s volleyball – United States vs. China (delayed) 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Swimming – Finals; Gymnastics – Men’s team final; Diving – Men’s synchro platform final 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Skateboarding – Men’s street final; Surfing – Day 3 report

USA Network

3 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – Italy vs. Australia 4 a.m.: Shooting – Women’s air rifle final 5 a.m.: Swimming – qualifying heats 7:15 a.m.: Women’s field hockey – United States vs. Spain 8:45 a.m.: Cycling – Men’s mountain bike 9:35 a.m.: Women’s water polo – United States vs. Spain 11 a.m.: Women’s volleyball – United States vs. China 3 p.m.: Women’s basketball – United States vs. Japan

E!

5 a.m.: Diving – Men’s synchro platform final 6 a.m.: Rowing – Qualifying 6:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – Switzerland vs. Spain 7 a.m.: Equestrian – Eventing finals 11 a.m.: Skateboarding – Men’s street final 12:35 p.m.: Canoeing – Men’s slalom final 2 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – Sweden vs. Qatar 3 p.m.: Rugby – Women’s quarterfinals

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including water polo, badminton, table tennis, and handball.

Paris Extra 2