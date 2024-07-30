NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Wednesday, July 31

When the U.S. men’s basketball team played South Sudan in one of its Olympic warmup games, it didn’t go as American fans figured it would.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and company didn’t shoot well early on, South Sudan played an outstanding game, and it took a huge late burst by James for the U.S. to escape with a 101-100 win.

On Wednesday, the teams meet again in their second game of the group stage, at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The U.S. has gotten better since the first matchup, as proven by a 110-84 rout of Serbia in its Olympics opener, but South Sudan proved again that it’s for real with a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico.

Around here, all eyes will be on Joel Embiid. As Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski wrote live from the arena in Lille, France, Embiid didn’t play well against Serbia, and he might not be fully healthy. The rest of the country will probably be focused on the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, whose zero minutes of playing time against Serbia raised some eyebrows.

Back in Paris, the spotlight will be on the swimming pool, where American stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will be in action. Ledecky will race in one of her signature events, the 1,500-meter freestyle, where she has not just the world record but the 19 fastest times of all time. Dressel will be in the 100-meter freestyle. NBC will show those races and others live.

Another big event will take place in Marseille: the U.S. women’s soccer team’s group stage finale against Australia, at 1 p.m. on E! and Universo. The Americans are coming off one of their biggest wins in years, a 4-1 rout of Germany that clinched a quarterfinal berth. If the U.S. beats or ties the Matildas, it will win the group and play its next game in Paris.

Let’s also take a moment to highlight one sport you might not think much of: archery. The women’s team final was so close that it came down to checking a bull’s-eye with a magnifying glass. It proved to be South Korea, which won its 10th straight gold medal in the event — that’s every edition there has ever been.

Wednesday brings the men’s and women’s individual elimination rounds, at a gorgeous venue right in central Paris. USA Network will show some of the event in the 8 a.m. hour Philadelphia time.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Peacock also has a live whip-around show called “Gold Zone” with hosts including Scott Hanson of “NFL Red Zone,” and a four-events-at-once live stream curated by NBC staff.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Wednesday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — United States vs. France women 10 a.m.: Swimming — Qualifying heats (delayed) 10:45 a.m.: Triathlon — women’s team final (delayed) 11:30 a.m.: Gymnastics — Men’s all-around final 2:15 p.m.: Swimming finals — Women’s 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 100-meter freestyle (Races start at 2:30) 4:35 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — United States vs. Poland men 5 p.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Serbia women (delayed) 8 p.m. (Prime time show replays): Swimming — the above finals; Gymnastics — men’s all-around final; Diving — women’s synchronized platform final 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Cycling — BMX freestyle finals; 3x3 Basketball — qualifying round

USA Network

2 a.m.: Triathlon — women’s final 5 a.m.: Swimming — qualifying heats 7:10 a.m.: Cycling — women’s BMX freestyle final 8:05 a.m.: Archery — individual eliminations 8:45 a.m.: Cycling — men’s BMX freestyle final 9:50 a.m.: Fencing — men’s team sabre semifinal 11 a.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Serbia women 1 p.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Italy women 2:45 p.m.: Basketball — United States vs. South Sudan men (tipoff is at 3 p.m.)

E!

4 a.m.: Beach Volleyball — Switzerland vs. Germany women 5 a.m.: Diving — women’s synchronized platform final 5:50 a.m.: Rowing — finals 7:15 a.m.: Field hockey — United States vs. Australia women 8:45 a.m.: Archery — individual eliminations 11:15 a.m.: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico (but only a segment of the game) 11:30 a.m.: 3x3 Basketball — women’s qualifying round 12:30 p.m.: Soccer pregame show 1 p.m.: Soccer — United States vs. Australia women 3 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball — qualifying round

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including basketball, field hockey, table tennis and soccer.

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including handball, archery, badminton, and fencing.

Telemundo

6 a.m.: Boxing — elimination rounds 7 a.m.: Diving — women’'s synchronized 10-meter platform final 10 a.m.: Olympics News 11 a.m.: Soccer — Brazil vs. Japan women 1 p.m.: Olympics news Midnight: Olympics recap show

Universo