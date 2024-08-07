NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8

Track and field and the men’s basketball semifinals headline the action at the Paris Olympics Thursday.

Noah Lyles will compete for his second gold medal in Paris when he takes the track for the men’s 200-meter final at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Lyles, who won a bronze in the 200 meter during the Tokyo Olympics, will face a stacked field that includes Botswanan Letsile Tebogo and American teammates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.

If Lyles wins, he’ll be the first Olympian to take home gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races since Usain Bolt in Rio in 2016.

Elsewhere on the track, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete for gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final at 3:25 p.m. Eastern, looking to become the first woman ever to win consecutive gold medals in the event. Three-time world champion Grant Hollway will compete for his first Olympic gold in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the track and field gold medal events at the Olympics on Thursday (all times are Eastern):

2 p.m.: Women’s long jump final 2:25 p.m.: Men’s javelin throw final 2:30 p.m.: Men’s 200-meter final 3:25 p.m.: Women’s 400-meter hurdles final 3:45 p.m.: Men’s 110-meter hurdles final

Other notable events at the Olympics Thursday include:

Joel Embiid, LeBron James and the U.S. men’s basketball team will face Serbia and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Eastern. Team USA handily beat Serbia in the group stage, and a win would propel them to the gold medal match on Saturday against the winner of France vs. Germany, which tips off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday. The U.S. women’s volleyball team faces Brazil in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Eastern on NBC. A victory means the U.S. will compete for gold on Sunday against the winner of Turkey and Italy, which is being played at 3 p.m. Eastern.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC primetime show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Thursday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and primetime shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Track and field – Morning session (delayed) 10 a.m.: Volleyball – women’s semifinal, U.S. vs. Brazil 12 p.m.: Beach volleyball – men’s semifinal, Germany vs. Norway 1 p.m.: Diving – women’s springboard semifinal 1:30 p.m.: Track and Field – women’s 1,500-meter semifinals, women’s long jump final, men’s javelin final, men’s 200-meter final, women’s heptathlon 200 meter, women’s 400-meter hurdles final, men’s 110-meter hurdles final 4 p.m.: Beach volleyball – women’s semifinal, Turkey vs. Italy 5 p.m.: Water polo – women’s semifinal, U.S. vs. Australia (delayed) 8 p.m. (Primetime show replays): Track and Field finals, diving – men’s springboard final, beach volleyball – semifinal 11:35 p.m. (Late night show replays): Sport climbing – men’s speed final, canoeing – spring finals

USA Network

2 a.m.: Swimming – women’s marathon 4:05 a.m.: Track and field – morning session 8:35 a.m.: Water polo – women’s semifinal 11:30 a.m.: Basketball – men’s semifinal, France vs. Germany 1:35 p.m.: Water polo – women’s semifinal 3 p.m.: Basketball – men’s semifinal, United States vs. Serbia 1:30 a.m. Friday: Swimming – men’s marathon

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf – women’s second round

E!

4 a.m.: Diving – women’s springboard semifinal 6:35 a.m.: Sport climbing – men’s speed final 7 a.m.: Canoeing – spring finals 9 a.m.: Diving – men’s springboard final 11 a.m.: Beach volleyball – semifinal 3 p.m.: Beach volleyball – semifinal 4 p.m.: Handball – women’s semifinal

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including soccer, modern pentathlon, volleyball, and table tennis

Paris Extra 2