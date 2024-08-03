NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Sunday, August 4

The world’s fastest man will officially be crowned Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Three members of Team USA have qualified for the 100 meter dash semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. Eastern live on NBC — reigning world champion Noah Lyles; Tokyo silver medalist Fred Kerley; and Kenneth Bednarek, who tied for the fastest time during qualifying Saturday with a 9.97-second run.

The men’s 100 meter gold medal race is scheduled to take place at 3:50 p.m. Eastern. Among those expected to compete for gold is Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who took home the gold in Tokyo and is the reigning European champion.

Other notable events Sunday, noted in Eastern time, include:

Sunday is the final day of swimming at the Paris Olympics, with gold medal races in four events: women’s 50 meter freestyle (12:30 p.m.), men’s 1,500 meter freestyle (12:37 p.m.), men’s 4 x 100 meter relay (1:10 p.m.), and women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay (1:32 p.m.). The U.S. women’s basketball team will face Germany Sunday at 11:15 a.m. on USA Network. Team USA is going for an unprecedented eighth-straight gold medal and has already qualified for the knockout round of the competition, which will begin on Tuesday.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Sunday’s Paris Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

7 a.m.: Women’s volleyball – U.S. vs. France 9 a.m.: Gymnastics – apparatus finals 11:10 a.m.: Cycling – women’s road race 12:30 p.m.: Swimming – women’s 50 meter freestyle final; men’s 1,500 meter freestyle final; men’s 4 x 100 meter relay final; women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay final 1:05 p.m.: Track & field – men’s 400 meter round 1; women’s high jump final; men’s 100 meter semifinals; men’s hammer throw final; women’s 800 meter semifinals; men’s 1,500 meter semifinals; men’s 100 meter final 4 p.m.: Beach volleyball – round of 16 5 p.m.: Women’s volleyball – U.S. vs. France (delayed) 7 p.m.: (Prime time show replays): Swimming, women’s basketball, track & field, and gymnastics 11:35 p.m. (late night show replays): Canoeing and 3x3 basketball

USA Network

4:05 a.m.: Track & field – morning session 7:15 a.m.: Archery – men’s final 9 a.m.: Table tennis – men’s singles final 9:30 a.m.: Canoeing – men’s kayak cross heats 11:15 a.m.: Women’s basketball – U.S. vs. Germany 1:05 p.m.: Track & Field – evening session 3:30 p.m.: 3x3 basketball – Men’s elimination round

Golf Channel

3 a.m.: Golf – men’s final round

CNBC

4 a.m.: Beach volleyball – round of 16 5 a.m.: Men’s handball – Egypt vs. Argentina 8 a.m.: Cycling – Women’s road race 3 p.m.: Beach volleyball – round of 16

E!

7 a.m.: Beach volleyball – round of 16 8 a.m.: Men’s table tennis singles bronze medal match – France vs. Brazil 8:50 a.m.: Fencing – men’s team foil semifinal 10:45 a.m.: Canoeing – women’s kayak cross heats 11:25 a.m.: Beach volleyball – round of 16 1:05 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball – U.S. vs. Netherlands 1:30 p.m.: Fencing – men’s team foil bronze medal competition 2:30 p.m.: Fencing – men’s team foil final

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports field hockey, volleyball, handball, and boxing

Paris Extra 2