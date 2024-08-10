NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Sunday, August 11

North Philly’s Kahleah Copper and the U.S. women’s basketball team will bring down the curtain on what has been a spectacular Olympics on Sunday, as they go for the Americans’ eighth straight women’s hoops gold.

The U.S. plays host France at 9:30 a.m. Philadelphia time, live on NBC, Telemundo (in Spanish), and streaming on Peacock. Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, and company are definitely favored, but WNBA veterans Gabby Williams and Marine Johannès led upsets of Germany and Belgium en route to the final.

There are 11 gold medals left to claim Sunday, and three will have the U.S. in the spotlight: women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and women’s wrestling.

The volleyball team faces Italy at 7 a.m., in what will be NBC’s first broadcast of the day. The wrestling hopes are with Kennedy Blades, a Chicago native who duels with Japan’s Yuka Kagami in the 76-kilogram (167-pound) final. It will be live on Peacock. The wrestling schedule starts at 5 a.m. and that’s the last bout, so while it’s not clear what time it will happen, it will probably be early in the morning.

This all doesn’t just matter for its own sake, which obviously is plenty. It matters for a specific thing about the medal standings. While the U.S. media likes to rank countries by total medals won, the rest of the world ranks by gold medals won first — and likes to mock the U.S. about it.

At the end of Saturday’s events, China had 39 golds to the United States’ 38. The U.S. has won the gold count at the last three Olympics, and this one could come down to the wire.

China’s Li Wenwen has a good shot at gold in the women’s weightlifting 81-kilogram (178-pound) class, the two-time world champion and reigning Olympic champion at that level. Since the women’s basketball game is the last event, that could be what decides the standings.

The Closing Ceremony will cap it all off, starting at 3 p.m. It will take place at the Stade de France, the national stadium that’s been home to rugby and track and field this summer. NBC will show it live. Mike Tirico will host with Jimmy Fallon, Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Coatesville native Johnny Weir.

Swimming star Katie Ledecky and Chester County-born rower Nick Mead, who helped the U.S. win its first men’s four-man gold since 1960, will be the American flag-bearers. Snoop Dogg, who’s been everywhere with NBC this summer, will be part of the handover ceremony that sets the stage for Los Angeles in 2028.

Penn State product Haleigh Washington (left) tries to block a Brazilian attempt during the U.S.' women's volleyball semifinal win. Read more Charlie Riedel / AP

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels. On Sunday, what’s left will be on NBC and USA in English, and free-to-air Telemundo in Spanish. USA has had 24/7 coverage every day, and it will wrap up at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

The Olympic cauldron in the Jardin des Tuileries in central Paris has been one of the most popular sights of these Games. It will be used again later this summer for the Paralympics. Read more Alex Pantling / AP

Sunday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime-time shows, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

7 a.m.: Volleyball — United States vs. Italy women’s final 9 a.m.: Cycling — Track finals (delayed) 9:30 a.m.: Basketball — United States vs. France women’s final Noon: Track & Field — Women’s marathon (delayed) 2 p.m.: “Best of Paris 2024″ highlights show 3 p.m.: Closing ceremony 7 p.m.: Closing ceremony prime time replay

USA Network

2 a.m.: Track & Field — Women’s marathon 4:35 a.m.: Water Polo — United States vs. Hungary men’s bronze medal match 5:45 a.m.: Basketball — Belgium vs. Australia women’s bronze medal game 7:30 a.m.: Handball — Germany vs. Denmark men’s final 9 a.m.: Water Polo — Serbia vs. Croatia men’s final

Telemundo