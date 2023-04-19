Former Drexel forward Kylie Lavelle transfers to Penn State

Former Drexel forward Kylie Lavelle announced Wednesday on social media that she is transferring to Penn State with three years of eligibility remaining. Lavelle was a Colonial Athletic Association all-freshman selection and averaged 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds last season.

The Moosic native started her career hot, scoring double digits in her first five games, including two 20-point outings and a 31-point effort before missing over a month with injury.

Lavelle’s production took a dip upon her return, but she scored 28 points against College of Charleston and 16 versus Monmouth in the CAA tournament.

Lavelle joins a Penn State team that went 14-17 (4-14 Big Ten) last season and actually lost to Drexel in overtime, 86-82 on Dec. 18, though Lavelle didn’t play because of injury. Nittany Lions coach Carolyn Kieger is entering her fifth season as head coach.

Lavelle isn’t the first Dragon to transfer to Penn State. Moriah Murray also is on the Penn State roster after enrolling at Drexel in the summer of 2022 but never playing. On the men’s side, star guard Cam Wynter used his final year of eligibility at Happy Valley last season.