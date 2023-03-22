Drexel standout freshman Kylie Lavelle ‘exploring other opportunities’

Drexel freshman Kylie Lavelle on Wednesday announced via social media that she’s “exploring other opportunities” going forward. Lavelle, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a Colonial Athletic Association all-freshman selection last season and averaged 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.

”First, I want to say that I am extremely grateful for my time in Philadelphia as a Dragon,” Lavelle wrote in a statement on social media. “I want to thank coach [Amy] Mallon and her staff for the opportunity to be a part of their program. Thank you to my teammate for making me feel welcome and I wish everyone nothing but the best. With that said, I will be exploring other opportunities and look forward to what the future may hold.”

The Moosic native started her career hot, scoring double digits in her first five games, including two 20-point outings and a 31-point effort, before missing over a month with injury. After returning from injury, Lavelle’s production took a dip, but she had big games, including 28 points against College of Charleston and 16 versus Monmouth in the CAA tournament.

Lavelle has three years of eligibility remaining.

