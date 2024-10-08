Inquirer Sports has a new look, new features — and the same great journalism. Here’s what you can expect.

We know that you have limited time to catch up on your sports news. There’s a lot — we know! From the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Union postseason runs, to the promising young Flyers and the region’s historic Division I men’s and women’s basketball programs, there’s no shortage of compelling stories.

Philly’s biggest and best sports department — on any platform — continues to give you that and more.

Advertisement

Since August, we’ve been rolling out some new story formats that appeal to a wider audience. But there’s also a fresh new Inquirer.com sports page and ways for our audience to engage with our content that’s faster and fun, more compelling — and, most importantly, what you told us you want.

Here are some of the most important updates that will appear on Inquirer.com, the Inquirer App, and social media platforms …

Let’s scroll

We have a new card format that caters to easy scrolling of 40 stories, at your fingertips. The new navigation header offers easy direction to your favorite Philly teams — their stories, statistics, rosters, and schedules.

Some stories feature one of two new presentation formats. The “swipeable” and “choose your own adventure” presentations cater to your time by making it easier to read, watch, or listen to. In the “choose your own adventure” format, you get to choose short, medium, or long versions of a story — it’s all about what you want. With the “swipeable,” you’ll also be able to slide through snack-sized visual presentations chock full of compelling photography, easily shareable with your fellow fans.

Read, watch, and listen

You’ll listen to Philly’s most downloaded podcast, Jeff McLane’s unCovering the Birds, on your morning commute or afternoon drive. You can watch Gameday Central and hear top-shelf sports analysis from award-winning Inquirer beat writers and columnists.

You’ll also be able to read, watch, and listen more than ever on our social platforms. It’s about telling the story in the medium that fits you — the audience.

In addition to our award-winning journalism, casual fans will enjoy multi-platform stories beyond the X’s and O’s on your favorite teams and players, as well as the overlap of sports and entertainment, food and lifestyle.

It’s a great time to be a Philly sports fan. It’s also a great time to become a fan, if you’re just getting started.

Let’s enjoy it together.

Love it? Hate it? Not sure how you feel? Take this quick two-minute survey to let us know what you think.