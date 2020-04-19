At one point, Jalen Reagor from TCU was at the top of the notes pile. He is fast, can double as a returner, and has “loose hips to sink quickly,” according to NFL.com. Everyone knows that loose hips sink ships. I was really sold when I read that his “frustration with the quarterback appeared to creep into play at times.” Hey, if you’re looking for someone to replace Alshon, this is the guy. Give him a helmet and Josina Anderson’s text number and it is game-on.