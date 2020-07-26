Scott said he is willing to accept the risk. Reports about the deal between the union and the league said players will have until Aug. 3 to opt out of playing this season. They will receive a stipend -- $350,000 if they are deemed at high risk of catching the virus, $150,000 if they just decide they don’t want to report, for whatever reason. Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a medical school graduate working in a longterm care facility back home in Montreal this offseason, is the only player to announce his intention to opt out so far.