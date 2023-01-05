A major trade in the NWSL unfolded Thursday, with Gotham FC trading the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to Angel City FC as part of a multi-team deal.

A source with knowledge of the deal told The Inquirer that Gotham’s net haul is the No. 2 overall pick from the Orlando Pride, midfielder Yazmeen Ryan from the reigning champion Portland Thorns, and $250,000 in allocation money from Angel City.

But that money was quickly turned around as part of $350,000 that Gotham sent Orlando.

The NWSL draft will be held in Philadelphia next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as part of the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.